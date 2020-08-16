ZIIMA asks police to discipline officers that illegally closed PASME Radio

ZIIMA has called on police to discipline officers who were used to illegally close PASME Radio in Petauke on Friday.

Police disrupted a live phone in programme at the Petauke based community radio station which was supposed to virtually feature opposition UPND leader Hakinde Hichilema.

Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) president Jajah Coulibaly said police should also arrest the person who instructed their officers to close the station for political reasons.

‘’As a media body that is thriving to promote media freedoms, we are shocked that civil servants under the current leaders go unpunished despite committing crimes. The latest ones being the Petauke and Mwinilunga DCs who also blocked well-wishers from donating. It is sad that in this time and era, officers from the police service who were used to close down PASME FM in Petauke district Eastern Province at the orders of a civil servant do not understand the law but ignorantly act on political instructions,” stated ZIIMA.

“We would also like to challenge the police command who have been making blanket statements on unprofessional cops to discipline the two officers who were used to close down a media house that was airing a paid for radio programme. ZIIMA would also like to urge the radio station to take up this matter and exhaust all legal avenues to send a clear message to would be perpetrators.”