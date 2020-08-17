Alpha academy to host hockey festival

ALPHA Hockey Academy is this month end expected to host a hockey triangular club festival for both men and women in Lusaka.

Barely a month after launching the academy, Alpha director Ishmail Mbatata said the vision was to use hockey to build future stars.

“After hosting a great junior event for U-18s and U-14s on the 3rd of August, we are geared to host a club event in our community for the first time. Committing to host this event, we certainly believe that it will give our players a chance to learn from the teams we will invite in a competition,” he said. “We have given ourselves a big task as an Academy that we would like to be hosting one event every month. This will be more of keeping the momentum of the new game in our area, and we also believe by doing this we will be developing the game of hockey in our nation.”

Mbatata said the academy would grow hockey in communities.

“Hockey is mainly played at [the Olympic Youth Development Centre] OYDC. And for the development, as Alpha Academy, we are looking at developing the game in communities working hand-in-hand with Zambia Hockey Association. It’s something that the president of Zambia Hockey Association Hazel Kennedy has been emphasising to the clubs to put proper structures that will help the association,” said Mbatata. “As Alpha, we are taking that serious[ly] and we have set goals to take a lead in terms of developing the game. Spreading the game all over the nation, we need initiatives such as cup games every month; that’s what excites the youth to continue playing any sport. It’s not Zambia Hockey Association which has to come up with such initiatives, every club should take responsibility to ensure that the game grows. This festival we are mainly sending a message to the nation that as long as we can play a part in our communities, our youth will definitely identify their talent. Exposed coaches and sports administrators need to take a lead in every community they come from to ensure that they develop any sport they love.”