Chazanga residents welcome M’membe Literacy Campaign team

RESIDENTS of Chazanga compound in Lusaka’s Mandevu Constituency have commended the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign team for honouring their promises, by starting literacy classes in the area.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of learning materials in Chazanga, Mary Mulenga, who is one of the learners, said it was overwhelming and elating to see the Socialist Party spearheading the Fred M’membe Literacy Team.

The Socialist Party is led by Dr M’membe.

Mulenga explained that from 1964 when Zambia got its independence, no political party, whether in the government or opposition, had thought of offering free education to people who have not had an opportunity to go to school when they were young.

“We have never seen such an offer from any political party. It’s a great honour and we are assuring you that you have our vote; you are in opposition but you are able to offer us free education. We can now proudly say that we can write our names. We can even read; this is what we need as Zambians,” Mulenga said.

She said many people had not known how to read and write as they had no opportunity to go to school for different reasons.

Another resident, identified as Luse, urged the Socialist Party to extend the lessons to other parts of Zambia in order to win the fight against illiteracy.

She said Dr M’membe had shown true leadership to Zambians as he was not selective on who to work with – on account of one’s level of education.

Further, a volunteer teacher in the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign, Hillton Sibote, expressed happiness that the promise made to the class, teachers and learners had been fulfilled.

Sibote also encouraged learners not to feel shy because of age but to continue going and attending classes.

“Many of you had no opportunity to go to school and this opportunity has come again to us. So let’s use this chance and learn and as a teacher, I’m ready to offer myself,” said Sibote.

At the same event, Mpulungu ward Socialist Party aspiring councillor Avelesi Banda urged women and men to come in numbers and take part in the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign classes.

Banda said she would continue lobbying for the people of Mpulungu ward even before they vote for her.

“I am very much ready to work with everyone in this ward. Let’s work together and turn Mpulungu ward into a Socialist ward,” Banda said.

She added that the party was ready to work with Zambians.

“The Socialist Party is the only hope for Zambia and its manifesto which is Justice for all Zambians, Equity for all Zambians, and Peace for every Zambian,” said Banda.

The Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign team handed over teaching materials as well as face masks and hand sanitisers to the residents and learners in Mpulungu ward.

And in Eastern Province, Pastor Chisitu Ngosa of Petauke welcomed the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign literacy classes which have started in the district.

Ngosa said learners were pleased with the programme and hoped the initiative would be extended to Msanzala and Kaumbwe constituencies.

“Many farmers were being swindled as they were signing on things they don’t understand. This programme will help people know what they will be signing on [and] salute [to] Dr M’membe and salute to the leadership of the Socialist Party for coming up with such great programmes,” said Ngosa.

Meanwhile, Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign national coordinator Sipiwe Nikisi is overwhelmed with the response the campaign has received so far from communities where it has been sampled.

Nikisi indicated that the programme was not only for Socialist Party members but other interested people.

The Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign has been offering free lessons in Eastern, Western, Southern, Muchinga and Central provinces.

Classes for the campaign will soon start in North-Western Province.