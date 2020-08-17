Don’t fear PF, says Manenga

DO not fear PF, their only remaining manifesto is beating political opponents, UPND Chimwemwe Constituency aspiring candidate Ronald Manenga told PF defectors on Thursday.

Manenga, one of those UPND members who have gained ground in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe township, was receiving 58 defectors from the ruling party in Luongo branches of Itimpi ward.

Leading the defectors was Itimpi ward vice-chairlady, Peggy Kafuta, who apologised for having not supported the UPND in the previous elections.

“I have not seen anything beneficial in the ruling party. I was vice-chairlady but I saw that they have just been using me. I used to move from here to Garneton by foot but they didn’t see any value in my hard work. They didn’t recognise because all my colleagues were doing was to share plots; they got plots each but I remained stuck in my grass-thatched house,” she said. “Then I realised that there is nothing I am working for here. That’s why I decided that it’s better for me to go to a political party where I can relate well with my colleagues, and have equal opportunities so that even other people can join in supporting the UPND. From there, when I left PF, I said if I get paid in PF I will stay but as long as I don’t get anything, I left because PF don’t recognise the efforts of those that sustained the party when it mattered the most.”

Kafuta narrated how she started creating structures for the opposition party in readiness to defect.

“Mwe bana abakwa Lesa tiyeni tubombele icipani cha UPND (children of God, let’s work for the UPND). So, I started going in the community door-to-door, telling people that I have left the PF, I have gone to UPND. And, indeed, those that saw my work in PF said naifwe tatwashale, twalamikonka ku (we won’t remain behind, we will follow you to) UPND,” Kafuta explained. “And I created a register and just started following, now people are asking to be registered. And we are still registering more and more because the ground has changed; UPND is in power this time around. Now we need to support our MP, ba Manenga as we know him. From way back he started that school project, he brought cement, building blocks and stones. Ukukosa kwamitima yesu, ecalengele tucinge ba Manenga twaya mukuleta bakandile ebaisa ikala pafipuna (Due to our rigidity, we blocked Mr Manenga and put bootlickers in the seat), we don’t want that again. And for what we did, ba tata, (father) we pologise to you, forgive us, we are your children,” said Kafuta amid cheers.

And welcoming defectors, Manenga said there was a lot of room in the opposition party to accommodate new members from everywhere.

“This woman is a hard worker, nakulu bantu, mwaiseni (grandma, you are welcome). UPND is for every Zambian; you are welcome and we will make sure you get a position so that you can help the party in the area of mobilisation,” he said. “What you have done is very appreciated because you are sending a signal to the whole nation. The person that feels the pain of PF poverty is a common man here in Luongo; that’s the reason even your mobilisation, we want to go down to ensure that our message gets to the grassroots.”

He said President Edgar Lungu had destroyed an opportunity that people gave him to govern the country.

“… All mines are closed, the only thing we are seeing now is them empowering criminals to be beating people. For the first time in this country, under Edgar Lungu’s government, wearing different party regalia is a crime. Cadres have wrestled away police power. When did you hear in the history of Zambia that a cadre can leave home to go and attack police officers right in a police station?” Manenga asked. “This is what is happening today, police live in fear. So, what you have done today is a very good signal. Change must start from the bottom, here in Luongo, Itimpi ward, Chimwemwe Constituency. We are sending a signal to the nation to say enough is enough….”

He said the country belonged to everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

Bwalya said he had since complained to Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga over PF cadres’ behaviour in markets.

“And ba Katanga has responded that every Zambian has a right to belong to any political party. And on the strength of that letter, I am telling you today that do not fear to wear party regalia. Those thieves they are sponsoring to intimidate you or beat you, if they find you in Hakainde Hichilema’s regalia, we are equally human, naifwe tuli bantu akanyelele ngawakanyanta nakena kalasuma (We are also human, and if you continuously provoke an ant it will bite you),’’ warned Manenga.