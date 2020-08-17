Harrington expresses reservations over renaming Dedan Kimathi Road

ENVIRONMENTALIST William Harrington says he has strong reservations on a proposal made to President Edgar Lungu to change Dedan Kimathi Road to Willy Nsanda Road.

Harrington has however made a counter-proposal that a street or “some landmark structure” in Chimwemwe Constituency on the Copperbelt be identified for naming after the late former deputy minister.

He said whilst noting the contributions that the late Nsanda made to the transport sector, it would be opening a Pandora’s Box and setting a precedent because there are many other patriotic and committed citizens whose contributions must also be recognised.

“With all due and well deserved respect to late Willy Nsanda (MHSRP), I have strong reservations, as a matter of principle, on the proposal made to President Edgar Lungu by one Frank Mulala to change Dedan Kimathi Road to Willy Nsanda Road,” he said. “Our founding fathers under the leadership of Dr Kenneth Kaunda who fought for and brought about Zambia’s independence from colonial rule saw it befitting, and very correctly so, to name the road which runs from Church Road at Central Police up to Independence Avenue past Intercity Bus Station after a great son of Africa who sacrificed his life for the emancipation of his homeland Kenya.”

Harrington said Dedan Kimathi was a senior military and spiritual leader of the Mau Mau uprising.

“He was widely regarded as a revolutionary leader who led the armed military struggle against the British colonial regime in Kenya in the 1950s until his execution in 1957. It is people like Dedan Kimathi who inspired Kaunda and other freedom fighters to fight for independence of their countries. Our continent’s rich political history cannot and must not be wiped away by such proposals as being made by Mulala,” he said.

“It would also be a great insult to the people of Kenya to remove such the name of one of their heroic nationals who contributed so much and in fact sacrificed his life for Africa in general and his country in particular. Our First Republican president Dr Kaunda has roads and other infrastructure in certain countries in the region and other parts of the African continent – how would we as Zambians feel Kaunda’s name was to be obliterated?”

Harrington counter-proposed that a street or landmark structure in Chimwemwe Constituency be identified for naming after Nsanda.

“It would be more appropriate and non-controversial. It is my prayer that President Lungu does not entertain the proposal by Frank Mulala,” said Harrington.