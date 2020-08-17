NGOCC launches ‘citizens’ engagement’ project

IT’S high time that political parties focused on espousing their political ideologies as opposed to name calling and insults, says the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council.

NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said the council was hoping that in a small way it could contribute to political discourse that would promote political competition based on political ideologies.

“What do these political parties and candidates stand for?” she asked.

Mwale said Zambians would only make informed decisions about the political parties and candidates to vote for in the 2021 general elections if they had adequate information.

She said in a pre-launch statement of a project the organisation had embarked on dubbed “Citizen Engagements” that democracy was about citizens having the right information to make informed decisions.

NGOCC has embarked on countrywide citizens’ engagement forums to provide for platforms at which citizens can interrogate and scrutinise political party manifestos and leaders.

The project will be implemented in the initial phase in Southern, Western, Northern and Copperbelt provinces.

Mwale said democracy was about citizens making decisions, and these decisions could only be made if the citizens have the right information not only about the candidates but the various political parties.

She said specifically the platforms were being done so citizens could make informed decisions as they vote in 2021.

Mwale said NGOCC was particularly interested in understanding the various political parties in terms of gender equality.

She said the implementation of the project was being supported by the National Edowment for Democracy (NED), an American charity.

She said last week a team was in Monze and Livingstone to provide the platforms for citizens.

“Apart from providing the citizen engagement platforms, NGOCC is also providing airtime on community radio stations so that our-would-be leaders can feature on these platforms and talk about their party manifesto. Zambians are tired of politics of insults. It high time we had politics of issues, she said.

Mwale said because political players had focused on character assassination, incidences of political violence were also on the increase.

“By sticking to issues we are hopeful that we can also arrest the increased incidences of political violence as political parties will be competing on ideas,” she said.

Mwale also appealed to Zambians and society at large to support women’s leadership.

She said NGOCC remained deeply concerned about the low number of women in leadership, especially parliament and local government.