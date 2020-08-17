THERE’S GLOOM AND DOOM…but we’re coming to restore law and order – HH

WITH just a year before a watershed election next year, Hakainde Hichilema says there should be no vacillation in thought among Zambians on whether to vote for the UPND or governing PF.

Hichilema, the UPND leader, charges that there is currently “gloom and doom” in Zambia because of the purposeless PF government.

“Our position on that issue (of undecided prospective voters) is that the people of Zambia should not be in a quandary on who to vote for next year. The UPND is the best alternative they have and we have explained so many times the reasons,” Hichilema told The Mast, exclusively.

“In the next 12 months, we are coming to restore law and order in this country, to practically operationalise unity in diversity, to resuscitate this economy, and, if you like, to create job opportunities not only for our youths but also others in the working age category.”

The opposition leader continued: “yes, at the moment there is gloom and doom in this country because this PF government does not know its purpose.”

“They have no vision and I’m simply repeating their confession,” he said.

Hichilema also complained about the shrunk democratic space in the country, a situation he believes was so even before the COVID-19 broke out in Zambia.

“Even the democratic space has shrunk so much that [it is] not easy for any meaningful opposition party to carry out its work. This was so even before the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus in this country,” he noted. “All those are the issues we’ll pay attention to when we are voted into government, courtesy of the people of Zambia, courtesy of God.”

He pledged that under a UPND administration, Zambia would noticeably be democratised, once again.

Hichilema recalled that Zambia was once on the right rails but that the PF regime came to reverse the semblance of democratic gains in the country.

“But while we have all this stained, if you like, dark cloud of a record where our democracy is concerned, my message to our people out there is that this is not the time to lose hope. Keep the pace and we are quickly getting there!” he said. “I don’t joke when I say hope and help is on the way. This line is actually giving you a snippet of our leadership menu, when the people of Zambia entrust us to lead this country.”

Hichilema further stressed that: “I frown upon some characters in the PF who always want to sidetrack our resolve to redeem this country from the abyss the very people have pushed citizens to.”

“You can’t always be digressing our steadfastness, as a party, by reducing political talk to miniature, inconsequential issues as tribal hegemony. What’s that?” Hichilema complained. “But I think Zambians have by now known that PF brings nothing to the table of leadership. Without the topic of tribe and one or two groundless spiteful accusations against us, the PF shell that we have known for many years will become more visible. I think by now there should not be any debate about the incompetence of this PF government. It’s too obvious, even to those who used to be PF loud supporters.”

He summarised his explanation by saying: “what I have said here is that there should not be any vacillating in thought among Zambians – ‘do I vote for UPND or PF?’”

“Like I have said, we’ll be voting in the next 12 months. So, the only thing you should ensure that you do [before the voting day] is to secure your NRC (national registration card) and voter’s card. Get your NRCs and [later] voter’s card so that together, we can bring decency to our cherished country, Zambia,” explained Hichilema.