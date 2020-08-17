What a Sun-Sensational Legal Magazine!

When someone displayed three copies of a glossy magazine in front of me, I thought she wanted me to like and approve the covers. I like magazine covers. Cover designers are far ahead in the secret of the business of advertising to attract customers. Sometimes what you buy is simply the cover but the content inside may be inane. I pulled the magazines towards me for closer examination. I couldn’t believe my eyes. My life in the past 30 years has revolved around the very contents of this Magazine: high profile criminal law cases. How did someone dream up this Magazine? I cried out, startling the people sitting around the establishment, “Sun-Sensetional Legal Magazine”! I screamed when I scanned the headlines on the cover. People looked towards me and then lowered their eyes. On the cover of Volume 1, Issue 1 is the movie-star-looks picture of Keith Mukata topped with the breath-taking heading, “Lawyer, Politician, Businessman & Death Row Convict-The Story of Keith Mukata”. On the right ear level of the photo is a heading of another article entitled, “Killer Cop to face the Hangman”. On the left side of the Keith Mukata photo, at eye level, is an article entitled, “The OJ Simpson Story-Double murder in a Park”. At mouth level is an article entitled,” Oscar Pistorious: The Paralympic who killed the Beauty”. Most adults remember these sensational murder cases. They are all covered in this Magazine’s first issue. These criminal cases are high profile cases that capture the excitement of the nations in which they occurred. They are exciting and sensational because of the personalities involved as well as the beauty of the victims in the two cases other than the Mukata case. The perpetrators in the two cases other than Mukata were celebrities. The cases focus the energies of the community. These cases are the equivalent of some of the high profile murder cases that I did in Canada as a then practising lawyer and this Magazine brought me once again to the excitement and thought of defending such cases. Unlike Zambia, in Canada, murder cases are the gold standard of high profile criminal defence practice. Very few lawyers get murder cases and some lawyers practice criminal law for 60 years without ever getting and trying a murder case. And criminal murder cases bring instant recognition to the lawyer and envy if you are a Black lawyer. One white lawyer told me straight to my face, “I have been practising law for 50 years and neither have I tried a murder case nor have I appeared in a newspaper but here you are from Africa and trying this murder case and appearing in the newspapers every day. Don’t you get comfortable, we are watching you,” old Lawyer Doyle told me. His sentiments came to pass two decades later but that is for another day. While in Law School at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto, I was one of the select few students to do an Intensive exclusive course in Criminal Law. I was placed with a Judge of the Superior Court to follow him and sit with him as he tried and decided cases. I observed murder cases defended by some of Canada’s great criminal lawyers and learnt a great deal. During this exclusive training, we visited a prison to interact with prisoners. We also observed an actual autopsy being done on a murder victim as part of our training. Most lawyers will go to the grave without ever witnessing an autopsy up close. That course opened a different world of knowledge to me. The course was headed by a professor who was once a Superintendent with Scotland Yard. That experience from England brought different dimensions to our knowledge pool. After Law School, I articled with one of Canada’s top Criminal lawyers, Clayton Ruby, who did a lot of high profile murder and appeal cases. We did media gripping cases during that year. I lived to write a book about it, “How Are We Gonna Win This One? Doing Time With Clay C. RUBY, Criminal Lawyer Extraordinnaire”. It is from that experience that I shot to the top doing high profile cases from the beginning. Hardly had I clocked two years at the Bar than I got a high profile murder case in which my client shot and killed two people (which included a lawyer for his opponent) in a Toronto courtroom, paralysed one, ran out of court and fled to India. At the time, Canada had no extradition treaty with India. That case produced the current treaty between Canada and India. The man was extradited back to Canada, becoming my first murder case as a practising lawyer. In the process I learnt a lot about the process of the law of extradition and defended a number of murderers and convicts who had fled the US, Mozambique and other countries. I did several murder cases afterwards either at the Preliminary stage or Trial stage, including the first case in Canadian history where my client was charged with double first degree murder charges for alleged willful and intentional transmission or infection of his girlfriends with HIV. The media descended on that case. I did a defence of a police officer who murdered his mistress and then hid her body in a barrel which he sealed under the staircase of his house. I did a defence of two cousins who murdered two sisters and then fled to Jamaica and other cases. These cases were like law schools, almost all legal issues in Criminal Law got raised in each case. For a lawyer, it is also a learning bonanza. Forensic Science becomes second nature to you. Defending alleged criminals does not equate subborning criminality. There are many reasons for engaging in Criminal Law practice: the law stipulates that each alleged criminal is entitled to a vigorous defence. Each person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. A number of criminally charged alleged murderers are factually innocent. A lot of criminally convicted murderers get exonerated in the fullness of time through DNA evidence, revelations of prosecutorial misconduct and other evidence like witness recantations or confessions of actual perpetrators. A lawyer learns to be a seasoned investigator. The Defence Never Rests even when the client is languishing in prison. How we treat the most vulnerable or frightened like the accused, says a lot about the character of our society. Murder cases pit the most scared and vulnerable against the mighty of the state. Only a lawyer can stand between. The old adage must ring in your ear: it is better that 10 guilty men go free than have an innocent man convicted. The standard of proof for conviction was raised higher centuries ago: beyond a reasonable doubt. That is how important and sacred criminal defence representation is: alleged criminals are presumed innocent and must be treated as such until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

And I am fortunate that all the transcripts of my high profile murder cases are in storage in Toronto and will down the road, be turned into best sellers. Perhaps even movie scripts. From the brief above, you can relate as to how I could be excited to be presented with copies of a brand new legal Magazine that concerns itself with high profile murder criminal cases without precedent in the annals of Zambian magazine publishing. The subject matter is down my alley. These are the kind of cases I staked my legal education and practice on as well as my law teaching at law school. I teach criminal law and law of evidence and I teach from the point of view of a professor who had actually lived those concepts in actual practice of criminal law. OJ Simpson is covered in the first issue. I was obsessed with the OJ Simpson case to the extent that I probably have every book that has ever been written on the case: close to 20 books. Or more. OJ Simpson is perhaps the only case in the annals of criminal law that went the full length both in Criminal and Civil litigation processes: not guilty in Criminal process but found liable in the civil process. Both aspects were fully covered by the media. That case taught us about the art of investigation, trial advocacy and the art of cross-examination and effective jury address.

I was somewhere over the Pacific Ocean going to Hong Kong when OJ Simpson was acquitted. When I landed in Hong Kong the next day. I found at the airport, bookstands and newspapers covered with news and pictures of the acquittal of OJ Simpson. I bought most magazines and newspapers which I still have 25 years later. I devoured that case. I teach the OJ case. I watched the Pistorius case and have all the books written on the case, not many. I teach the Pistorius case. I have given assignments and examination questions on Keith Mukata in Criminal Law and Law of Evidence every term in the past three years. It is my leading case on circumstantial evidence. All my students know it thoroughly. Thus I connected with this Magazine instantly and totally as it carried three cases I have, among others, been obsessed with. It will be required reading for Law Students.

Volume 1, Issue 2 covers a juxtaposed photo of a Mailoni brother headlined, “The Story of the Mailoni Brothers: In the Shadow of Luano Valley of Death”. On the bottom left is a story out of Kenya entitled, “The Deadly Vow of Ruth the Beauty Queen: Mpaka kifo Kitutenganishe”(having lived in Dar es Salaam, I understand and haltingly speak Swahili). I was not around when the Mailoni brothers did their exploits but they excited the fear and fascination of Zambians. And I bought a small book on the case from Bookworld. Volume 1, Issue 3 spotlights a photo of a very beautiful woman captioned, “Murder of a Precious Princess”. On the right side at neck level is an article entitled, “Boys in the JCS Hood- The Tragic Death of Sebastian Lungu” while at hip level is a South African high intensity profile murder case entitled, “Honeymoon Killers – Anni Dewani’s Journey to SA”. At eye level on the left side of the Beauty Queen photo is a story entitled, “Tom Nyirenda-Jehovah Witnesses Preacher & Serial Killer”.

I followed the story of the Dewani killing. I follow known murder cases from around the world and this Magazine is bringing home my specialized dish. I have lots of books on murder cases. I have lots of murder cases novels. This Magazine is tailor-made for me. Like all Magazines this one also has music, sports and entertainment covered. The first issue has an article, “Marky 2: The Battle of Lusaka & Kopala Hip Hop” and at the bottom right there is a photo of Kobe Bryant, ” LA Lakers Love’s Death Shocks World”. When Kobe died, I wrote an article about this relentless specimen of a once mighty basketball player. I used to have seasons tickets to basketball games and I watched Kobe along with all the players at close range. Kobe had a killer instinct second only to Michael Jordan and he was a sight to behold. So even articles not involving murder cases, are connected to my universe.

Issue 2 also contains a very sad story, perhaps the saddest in Zambian history so far, “Unravelling the Mystery Behind the Gabon Air Crash-27 years later”. The Heroes Stadium is our permanent remembrance to our heroes. At the bottom right is a modern sad story, this one on, “A Brush with COVID-19, a Battle for Dave Mwila’s last breath”.

Issue 3 includes a story of “A Fortune Out of Beauty: Milly Beauty Products” and “Christine: A Gospel Artist Sensation”. I have mentioned all the articles on the cover in all three issues but there is much more in this new Magazine called: SUN Magazine (www.sunmagazine.news, +260974177544, located at Plot no. 31B Manda Hill Rd, Lusaka, Zambia). I went home and read all the three issues in one night. What a thrill! I demanded to see the brain-child behind this excellent legal business enterprise. An appointment was scheduled for the very next day and I met Lawyer Mr Kennedy Mambwe at the Kafue Road/Linda roundabout outside a cafe. He has been incubating the idea of contributing to the growth of the fourth estate for years. He is fascinated by nerve-gripping crime happenings which could be turned into movies and drama to continue exciting human sensibilities to human depravity. The motto of the Magazine is “bloody truth” and he quotes in the first foreword the disarming sentence by Dr. Justice Mumba Malila of the Supreme Court of Zambia in the Hagwende Beatrice & 3 others V The People case in which the Justice wrote, “The sequence of events culminating in the murder and the attempted murder were so strange and dramatic that they could be scripted into a play. The events paint a sordid picture of uncontained emotions and blatant disregard for human life. They unfolded like a melodrama of a fusion and explosion of love and hatred; a take of naivety, deception, sweet talk and betrayal, but also as a story of phenomenal advances in communication technology and it’s impact on crime investigation in Zambia”. (SCZ No.13 of 2016). This decision and sentence captivated and prodded Mambwe to start the Sun Magazine in order to provide a platform to capture the sentiments expressed by Dr Justice Malila. Mambwe wishes that sensational murder cases were captured in drama and movies. He went to the archives of Zambia to find transcripts of these sensational trials. There are no such transcripts, a tragic loss to Zambian crime stories and history. He will be covering sensational crime stories to fill in the gap. These stories do not cover legal issues or detailed trial processes. They cover the overall atmosphere of each case for the drama they provide and the excitement they enlist. At K50 subscription, this legal and entertainment Magazine is worth subscribing to or to purchase individual copies.

Law libraries in law offices, Judges chambers and universities and the homes of scholars should contain this Magazine. It is an unprecedented legal Magazine of very high quality. Lawyers will find it productive. Judges may be motivated to write better factual summaries of sensational murder cases knowing that Mambwe will want to secure a transcript for his magazine. The general reader will find the magazine educative and entertaining as the crime stories read like fiction. Truth is stranger than fiction. I recommended to the Founder Mr. Mambwe that the Magazine should be used for student internships to train future legal affairs journalists. You read, you learn the crime lacunae you didn’t know about while getting entertained and excited. You can’t beat that. You can’t go wrong with this Magazine which hits the news stands on the 25th of each month. Pencil that date. It was launched in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic invaded the universe. The Magazine will stand the test of time with the support of true crime story lovers, of which there are thousands.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa teaches Criminal Law and Law of Evidence./SM