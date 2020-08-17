Zulu served Zambia with dedication, high integrity – VJ

Alexander Grey Zulu was an icon of the freedom struggle and active participant in the building of Zambia as we know it today, says Vernon Mwaanga.

Mwaanga, himself a veteran politician, diplomat and former government minister, said he learnt of Zulu’s death on Sunday with a heavy heart.

“He was a selfless leader, who dedicated his life to his country and people. He put his country first, which he served with dedication and high integrity,” said Mwaanga, in a statement. “It is my fervent hope that the new generation of politicians will embrace and emulate the high political and moral standards set by Hon Zulu and his generation, who worked tirelessly to put and keep our country peacefully together.”

Zulu died at his Makeni home on Sunday aged 96.