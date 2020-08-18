Corona virus; an opportunity for agribusiness revolution in Zambia

Coronavirus, which causes a disease, which we have come to call COVID-19, is a global pandemic causing great economic risks. The disease has claimed several hundred thousand lives worldwide.

In a period of nine to ten months the disease has been existent, it has caused so much damage to the global economy and poses a high risk to food security.

The first case in Africa was reported in February 2020 in Egypt and exactly a month later, Zambia reported its first case. To date over 8,000 people have been infected and over 150 have died so far, and several are still admitted to hospitals battling this scourge.

Africa is likely to be the worst affected by the impact of COVID if the levels of infestation are not arrested. If the level of chaos that the disease has caused in countries like South Africa is to happen to Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and other countries up here, there may be food security challenges in 2021. This is because many of these countries have agriculture as a main sector contributing to the gross domestic product (GDP). For instance, GDP value added as a share of total employment percentage of Zambia is around $800 million. This is huge but it can be better than this. Why do I say so? Compare with other countries in the region like Malawi at $1.75 billion, Zimbabwe at $3.8 billion, Tanzania at $17 billion, Angola at $11 billion and Namibia at $1.1 billion. When you compare how agricultural value addition integration has been done in other countries and check on the comparative advantage that we enjoy over such countries, you will agree with me that we are still sleeping and playing with what we can benefit from agriculture. Whenever I am speaking agricultural development of my country, I normally want to make comparisons amongst the three countries; Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi. This is because we share a lot of common factors. Zimbabwe was at one time the most advanced of the three, agriculture wise, although they are now struggling to even feed themselves. However, it remains the best integrated of the three countries. Several of the Zambian commercial farmers still have their ‘navels’ in Zimbabwe and some have continued to farm in that country at a reduced scale though. The business environment in Zimbabwe is nowhere near Zambia, but they have continued to have a stake in that country’s agricultural industry. One of the areas we have fared so badly in Zambia is on policies; we formulate policies that we don’t implement and always interfered with by politicians. This makes investors (both local and foreign) to sit on the fence, not knowing when to invest. For instance, in 2015 marketing season, the Minister of Agriculture then Hon Given Lubinda opened up the grain marketing and we saw a lot of exports. This invited more farmers to grow maize because they knew that they will supply to Congo the following year. Suddenly, we did a 360 degrees turn (you can’t see me) because it did not favour the politicians in 2016 general elections as far as mealie-meal prices were concerned (we make policies and run the sector on one commodity, who does that?)

We have always behaved like this since 1990 when we changed to multi-party politics. I have always advised to leave agriculture to be run by technocrats; people that went to school to study agricultural business and not politicians – yours is to make noise and argue on things you don’t even understand. I have always asked the government to study how, for instance, the tobacco and sugarcane sectors are run in Zimbabwe and Malawi. Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ) for instance, should have been autonomous. They could have been holding annual conferences where research presentations in the industry should have been made. They are the ones that should have a say on who registers what variety and product in the country. I have attended the conferences in the two countries during my tour of duty to register products; we had to defend the products to qualified scientists. In Zambia, registration of products, especially crop protection products, are left to ZEMA. I think they are overloaded with what they do.

This Coronavirus should present an opportunity for us to restructure the way we run this very important industry in this country. Malawi is a poor country, poorer than us in as far as resources are concerned but they are realising more benefits from agriculture than us. Zimbabwe has been under sanctions for over fifteen years, but they are getting more value from agriculture than us. We have been relatively peaceful since 1964 but have kept arguing of who is humble, tribal and corrupt at the expense of real development.

The second proposal I am making after the cotton sector is that the ministries of agriculture as well as commerce need to relook into the food retail sector. We have so many restaurants that are selling chips and chickens. All the chips sold in these restaurants are imported from South Africa. Our potato segment is growing and I am happy to report that some smallholder farmers are slowly starting to cultivate this crop. Buyabamba has done remarkably well in supplying the seed and running some out-grower schemes in this segment. The only facility missing in the sector is a plant that can be making chips and parking them for supply to the restaurants as well as in the region. This will not be a massive investment, I guess, if somebody secured $15 million, it will be enough to establish such a plant. However, no one will dare invest in such a facility if we keep importing crated chips. Mind you, many of these food chains in Zambia are South African owned and they would rather give businesses to their brothers in South Africa than us; to some extent they are integrated. How can we be creating a market for other people at the expense of that emerging farmer in Mkushi? And we boast that we are a non-GMO country? I know that we are members and signed several treaties such as COMESA FTA. South Africa is not a member of COMESA; therefore, we can impose restrictions. Besides, we don’t export anything substantial to South Africa other than honey.

The author is the Agribusiness Development Consultant; ftembo2001@gmail.com