Head of State takes precedence about everything – Kapeso

DEPUTY Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso says the Zambia Police will not compare an opposition political party leader to a Republican President because: “government machinery has to roll on.”

Kapeso featured on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme.

He also says if Zambia Police officers are corrupt, then Zambians are corrupt.

Reminded by the programme host Grevazio Zulu that politicians needed to mobilise and that police ought to allow them to do that, a vivacious Kapeso answered: “what do you mean by mobilising if they are not campaigning?”

“Yes, they need to meet and notify the police. That is exactly what we expect them [to do]. But we’ll not compare a political party leader to a Republican President because government machinery has to roll on,” Kapeso said. “You can’t stop the government machinery; you can’t stop ministers from visiting constituencies in order to ensure that their programmes are sold to the people. Government has a responsibility to ensure that they give the people what they want. That’s why they were chosen, so that by the time they go to the elections they are able to reflect on what they did. And you can’t say ‘no you (police) are biased because one other party is allowed to…. No!’ That is the Head of State.”

He stressed that: “we are not dealing with a political party ourselves [but] we are dealing with His Excellency the President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the moment, on whose allegiance we are paying. Government of the day!”

Kapeso rebuffed the narrative that the police were shrinking the space for political parties to meet their members and mobilise.

He said the police could not allow everybody to do what they wanted because: “there will be anarchy in the country.”

“That can’t happen! If that were the case, then we should not have been employed as Zambia Police officers. We are not taking away their freedoms. People must begin to have confidence [in the police]. It is our job…” he said. “When peace eludes this country, there will be no one who will even come and talk through an NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation). You saw what happened during the gassing situation; even NGOs were quiet. I thought they would be lobbying for extra funding so that the police can be given more logistics to ensure that we extend our investigations across the country. They (NGOs) were silent and their Commander-In-Chief even added more personnel from our sister forces to come and re-enforce us.”

About the impending hot political season and the little space political parties need to mobilise towards their conventions, Kapeso brought in COVID-19 as an excuse.

“We have been given circulars from Ministry of Health giving us guidelines as to how people must observe this COVID-19 situation. Take for example, the President has said ‘under these circumstances where we have COVID-19, bars should not open.’ Bars should not open and it is in black and white,” Kapeso said. “[But] are bars not open? If bars are still open, where does it leave the presidential directive and where does it leave the police officers who are supposed to enforce the law? Come on! We must be serious with some of these things.”

He added that what would be there is a general election for everybody and that every political party must campaign.

“This will not be the first time they are doing this. I have been an officer-in-charge in the [police] stations, I have been provincial commissioner in the provinces; they (political parties) take their programmes for the officer-in-charge of the station. ‘As the PF party this is our programme, this is UPND, it’s NDC, if the NDC will also be there.’ Everybody say our dates are these,” Kapeso said. “But despite the fact that we are also given the programme, if the Head of State, who is the Republican President, decides that ‘I’m going to hold a meeting,’ are we going to stop the Head of State ‘that no, the Head of State can’t come here because this particular party is going to have a meeting?’ No! It can’t happen!”

Kapeso continued: “the Head of State takes precedence about everything.”

“When he comes in, everything [is] suspended because we have to channel all our resources and efforts towards the security of the Head of State,” Kapeso said.

Asked about what the Zambia Police was promising insofar as policing the 2021 general elections, he replied: “all we are promising is sanity.”

“We are promising sanity and we have confidence in ourselves. We want to have the confidence from you that together we can cross 2021 without violence,” he said.

On whether Zambia Police was promising impartiality, Kapeso answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, that is part of the promise. Impartiality comes with responsibility and if impartiality is not exercised, how are we going to police the elections? We want to ensure [that] everybody has got his or her own part…But this is not time for campaigns. The Electoral Commission of Zambia has not told us [that]’oh! Campaigns have been opened,’” he said.

About police welfare like poor working conditions and related issues, Kapeso thanked the government.

He said, the “government, thank you so much for what you have done for the Zambia Police Service.”

“I have been around for over 30 years in Zambia Police and I have not seen what I have seen at the moment. I have lived in thatched houses personally in Mwansabombwe. I served in Mwansabombwe in a thatched house and today a constable can go and live in a house which has a toilet inside,” Kapeso said. “Government has already put in place a programme for creation of 12,000 housing units specifically for Zambia Police Service. So far, we have witnessed the commissioning of some of these houses. The latest was just here in Kafue where we have modern facilities and the kind of structures that are in Kafue are the kind of structures that are in Chelston, that you’ll find in Kasama, Mpulungu.”

He further gratefully acknowledged that the government had given uniforms to the Zambia Police Service.

“You can go in the night and when it is raining, you’ll find police officers in raincoats. There is decency! And if there is decency now, what we want to do is to say [is to] thank government that is doing good for us,” Kapeso said.

“We just need to be professional to ensure that the people that we are supposed to protect receive the maximum respect and dignity they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Kapeso, on police and corruption, wondered what is meant by corruption.

“Is it just a police officer who receives money who is corrupt and the person who gives money is not corrupt? No! I have always been saying if you describe Zambia Police officers to be corrupt, then Zambians are corrupt. Who initiates this wrong doing [of bribing police officers]? It takes two to tango!” said Kapeso. “Don’t give them (police officers) money and if you don’t give them money, they will not be corrupt. We want people to report all corruption cases to the police station. In order to prevent officers from being corrupt, please stop enticing them into giving them tokens of appreciation.”