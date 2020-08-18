K750 fine will escalate Covid cases, warns NDC

NDC vice-spokesperson Chipoka Mulenga says the K750 COVID-19 mask fine points to a rotten egg leadership.

Commenting on the government’s announcement that anyone found without wearing a mask would pay K750, Chipoka said both the government and members of parliament needed to be serious.

He said a reasonable leadership must endeavor to reason with its people by coming up with a common understanding.

“An understanding that will make everyone appreciate the gravity of the matter at hand. It is from this engagement that the nation will act in one accord against a common enemy and interest,” Mulenga said in a statement. “However, with the PF government, it is all about fines, taxes, threats and breaking legs of the very people that elected them into the same offices they have chosen to loot and abuse today.”

Mulenga said threatening to jail unmasked citizens would not end COVID-19 but rather escalate it.

“The government has not provided any deliberate means for people to earn livelihoods that will earn them wealth commensurate to paying K750 as a COVID-19 fine. The government has taken away all simple survival means from the locals and offered to foreign nationals that are now selling chickens, tomatoes, household goods and other business opportunities that should have been a preserve of the locals,” said Mulenga. “Yet the government wants to ask the same deprived people to pay fees that they just dream they have to survive on. The continued infamous load-shedding has deprived most peasant Zambians of survival means. It is hard even to make a Kwacha in a day while most business houses are closed due to lack of power. Power that only the PF government understands why we still cannot have it even when the Kariba Dam is full to a near overflow.”