Kabemba accuses PF, Lungu of risking people continuously to COVID-19

DP spokesperson Judith Kabemba says those in the PF government have endangered Zambians to COVID-19.

Kabemba believes had officials in the PF and the government been meticulous about COVID-19 health guidelines, the current surge in positive cases and deaths associated to the pandemic would not have been so.

She spoke on a programme dubbed Talking Point on Joy FM radio on Sunday morning.

“Our colleagues in the PF and the President himself jeopardised the fight against the COVID-19 and that is why we have seen a lot of cases now in Zambia and a lot of lives being claimed. Why? Because of certain negligence that they embarked on!” Kabemba said. “We saw ministers, MPs begin to gather with many people and even the people they were gathering were not even putting on masks…We want to believe as Democratic Party that our friends in government had they observed the health guidelines that were given, I don’t think people would have started downplaying the COVID-19.”

She regretted that some government officials chose to ignore the stipulations of Statutory Instruments (SI) 21 and 22 that were signed.

“They (SIs) provided exact guidelines of how people needed to operate. But our colleagues in government were the first ones to abrogate the law,” she noted. “We need to realise that this is a country of laws and not a country of men. COVID-19 does not choose whether you are DP, PF; it can attack anybody.”

Kabemba recalled that some two weeks ago, President Edgar Lungu went to commission a flyover on Kafue road around Makeni area in Lusaka.

“There were a lot of people there – no social distancing and no masks. We saw that happening in front of the Head of State! How do you interpret such? Are you telling me that the Head of State could have not commissioned the flyover away from there?” Kabemba asked. “Emergency situations require emergency approaches and strategies. If it were the DP in government, president Harry Kalaba would have commissioned the flyover from State House. Or the President would have ensured that the security forces were there to make sure that no crowds were ferried to that place.”

She explained that an announcement would have been made that the President would be commissioning the flyover.

“‘But because of the COVID-19, the President is asking that there should be no people there.’ Only the presidential delegation should have been there. Had that announcement been made by the Head of State to say ‘I want to protect people, don’t come,’ people would have just watched the live commissioning of the bridge,” Kabemba said.

“[But] our colleagues in government are risking the people continuously. The Zambian people are innocent…”

On corruption, Kabemba pointed out that: “as Democratic Party, we have said that all cases of corruption will be non-bailable.”

“If you are entangled in corruption issues, just know that there will be no bail for you, until the court process is over and you are vindicated,” stressed Kabemba.