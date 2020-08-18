Kavindele describes Zulu as a formidable man

ENOCK Kavindele has described the late freedom fighter Grey Zulu as a formidable man who most people did not understand.

Zulu, one of the last three surviving members of the first cabinet, died on Sunday at his home in Lusaka’s Makeni area.

His death leaves Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Sikota Wina as the only surviving members of the first cabinet.

Reflecting on Zulu’s legacy, Kavindele who served in various cabinet portfolios under Dr Kaunda, said the man was one of the greatest politicians the country had ever produced.

“The late Grey Zulu was a formidable man who many people did not really understand. He was a very, very humorous man. Perhaps I must start by saying that Mr Grey Zulu, certainly, is now one of the last surviving members of the first cabinet. I think the other one is Mr Sikota Wina, everyone else is gone,” Kavindele said when he featured on ZNBC’s The Update programme yesterday. “And, of course, the old man; the president Dr Kaunda is still around. But Grey Zulu was a great man. And, in my opinion, one of the greatest Zambians that ever entered Zambian politics…And indeed, I’m a student of his attributes.”

Kavindele narrated about Zulu’s humility and bravery in everything he did.

“He was a very brave man, brave to the fact that even at Mulungushi Rock of Authority, he’s the one who discovered it with his colleague, the late Ibrahim Nkonde. They were in Kabwe, so they discovered that place…The gist to the story is that he used to hunt in that area. And when they were looking out for a place where, a central place where people from all parts of Zambia could come to, he said, ‘look there’s a place, let me go and show you’,” Kavindele explained. “So, he took the relevant authorities there and showed them. So, he was a very, very humble man. Certainly, with a lot of humility in his actions because he was one of the very few people that were employed. His salary was shared amongst many others. He would send funds to families of his mates who were already in detention; that was the man.”

And Kavindele said Zulu went down in history as the man who foiled the 1990 coup announced by Lieutenant Mwamba Luchembe.

“And he goes down in history as the man who crushed the 1990 coup d’état attempt in Zambia… There was one other attempt by prominent people of Zambia, some lawyers and businesspeople who got together and decided to use some Congolese gendarmerie who came. But UNIP had a very elaborate security system. They were aware, indeed, because amongst the people that were involved, two insisted on seeing Dr Kaunda. And they went to see the president and briefed him on what they were doing on a farm at Lilayi, Chilanga area there, indeed,” he said. “…What I remember is that he certainly braved early morning, came to the studios and announced that the coup had been foiled, indeed, so people should just go about their business as normally as possible.”

Kavindele further explained Zulu’s closeness to Dr Kaunda.

“Grey Zulu was very, very close to KK. He’s what we call in politics, a member of the ‘kitchen cabinet’. Kitchen cabinet is the one that would say things that the president would not normally want to say. But he would instruct somebody [to say], why don’t you bring up this subject,” explained Kavindele. “And, I think I heard him once or twice refer to president Kaunda as Ken. They were very close, and president Kaunda had a lot of respect for him because this man, if he gave advice, it was genuine advice. If it was wrong, then he probably believed that it was right.”