LM vows to bring economic freedom post-2021

THE Leadership Movement has promised to bring development and economic freedom in the country after 2021.

LM president Richard Silumbe said the movement was a party for Zambians and would ensure citizens were empowered.

Dr Silumbe said as a movement, the party would endeavour to provide jobs for all youths and see to it that no youth remained on the streets.

He called on all Zambians to be united and vote for the Leadership Movement in the 2021 general elections to bring the desired aspirations to a reality.