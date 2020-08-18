L/stone councillor asks ACC to prosecute PF member for criminal trespass on bridge

A LIVINGSTONE UPND councillor has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to prosecute a PF 2021 parliamentary aspiring candidate Namakau Siyanga for criminal trespass.

Last week, NDC member of the central committee and former Livingstone district commissioner Paul Sensele reported Siyanga to Libuyu police for criminal trespass after she rehabilitated the Libuyu bridge without council authority.

Siyanga, who is one of the four PF 2021 parliamentary aspirants, used small square metal tubings to mount safety rails on the bridge.

In a letter to the ACC director dated August 10, 2020, Musi-oa-Tunya ward councillor Sikobela Sikobela described Siyanga’s action as an infiltration of a politically motivated person, which was an adverse therapy that could subject the council management to work under duress.

“This should therefore not be tolerated because it can be a recipe for bad governance…was Namakau Siyanga in order to have tampered with the integrity of the bridge without council’s consent? Therefore, unless proven otherwise, I find such a conduct tantamount to criminal trespass and popularised ploy to corrupt public perception for 2021 vote,” Sikobela said.

He added that if the issue at hand was not amicably settled, it would set a bad precedence and a role conflict regarding the mandate of the local authority in managing public infrastructure.

Sikobela, an architect, said it was a constitutional mandate for the council to ensure that the integrity of public infrastructure under its jurisdiction is sustainably secure.

He further noted that despite being ordered to give a report by August 4 by Livingstone mayor Eugene Mapuwo during a full council meeting held on July 28, Livingstone town clerk Getrude Chilufya Chibiliti failed to do so.

“The report was cardinal because it would have given the council an opportunity to understand the procedural and professional aspect of the undertaken works…. In the event that Namakau Siyanga is found wanting, will she not be liable to prosecution so that it may serve as a deterrent to would be offenders from such conduct as well as a measure to safeguard the local authority from adverse effects as is the current aspect with bus stations and markets visa-a-vis cadreism?” asked Sikobela.