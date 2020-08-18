Lungu’s corrupt youth empowerment scheme

The presidential youth empowerment initiative by Edgar Lungu is nothing but another corrupt scheme.
We say it is corrupt because it lacks merit and accountability.
This is certainly not the best way to empower our young people.
And where is Edgar drawing this money? Which line in the budget is it coming from? How are these disbursements going to be accounted for?
What is the criteria for one to access and benefit this fund? Where was this advertised?
A close look at those who are benefiting from this slush fund will reveal that these are people connected to the Patriotic Front and its leaders.
Will the Auditor General audit the use of these public funds? How?
This is nothing but a scheme to steal public funds and channelling it to his third term bid. But it won’t work. How many young people is he going to corrupt in this way to win an election?
People are seeing through it and they won’t be swayed by such corrupt schemes.
There are certainly better ways to use public funds.
And where is Edgar getting these millions to recklessly, corruptly dish out when hospitals have no essential and life-saving drugs?
This manipulative scheme, deception, fraud won’t certainly sway the Zambian people to give Edgar a third term of office.
This is really political desperation of the highest order. But one day Edgar will have to personally account for his money.
Edgar and his minions should know that manipulation has no substance; it has no roots. And manipulators have never really enjoyed enduring respect and support.
