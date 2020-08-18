NDC questions PF over Lukashya, Mwansabombwe victory claims

NDC Lusaka Province chairman Kennedy Siyanda has advised PF secretary general Davies Mwila to stop bragging about victories his party has predicted in the pending Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections.

In a statement yesterday, Siyanda said the National Democratic Congress was surprised with Mwila’s recent boasting that he would resign from politics if the opposition won the two seats.

The Lukashya and Mwanbombwe seats fell vacant last month after the death of Independent member Mwenya Munkonge and PF’s Rodgers Mwewa respectively.

Siyanda said the PF would only win the two seats with help from the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Kakoma Kanganja-led Zambia Police Service.

“As NDC Lusaka Province, we are not surprised with the recent boasting by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila that he will resign from politics if the opposition win the forthcoming Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections. Of course, the PF may win these by-elections with the usual support of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Kanganja led Police Force,” he said.

Siyanda said it was no longer a secret that NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili would be blocked from campaigning in Luapula and Northern provinces under the guise of COVID-19 and the infamous Public Order Act.

“Fellow citizens, all these desperate acts point to the mind of a dictator. We therefore wish to advise Mwila to stop wasting time bragging about the illegal victory which the PF has already secured. However, we wish to remind Mwila that he failed to defend his Chipili seat in the 2016 elections when he was defeated by a former constituency secretary,” said Siyanda.

“In any case, fellow citizens, do we really need these by-elections when the country will be holding polls next year? Why is the PF so obsessed with wasting money on politics when the Ministry of Finance is under pressure servicing the huge external debt of over US$10 billion? What are the real benefits of winning these by-elections? From 2012 to date, the PF has wasted money on elections at the expense of other priority sectors like health, education and agriculture.”