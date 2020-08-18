Sangwa a disgruntled lawyer – Lusambo

LUSAKA Province minister and Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusaka has called John Sangwa a disgruntled lawyer.

Sangwa, State Counsel, is a constitutional lawyer.

Meanwhile, Lusambo says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is just as ordinary as his (Lusambo’s) daughter, Sibongile.

Lusambo spoke on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme on Sunday evening.

About people who continuously ask where he gets his money from, to flash around, Lusambo asked where people thought he could get money from other than from his employment.

Reminded that Sangwa was quoted saying that if one got rich through politics then they were thieves, Lusambo said: “John Sangwa is a disgruntled lawyer.”

“He has failed to use his skills correctly. I know John Sangwa very well. John Sangwa married to my tribemate – a Lamba lady. I know everything about John Sangwa. I know a lot about John Sangwa and so if John Sangwa wants to be a star in this country, not with me,” he said. “So, for me to be answering people like John Sangwa it is wasting my time. I have a lot of things to do than answering for [sic] John “Sangwapo.””

Asked to respond to a viewer’s text message asking about his relationship with Dr Kenneth Kaunda family, Lusambo said that was not part of the questions on the script.

Lusambo also claimed that the PF, “under His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” had no competitor ahead of the next year’s elections.

“[But] because of democracy, other people will participate [in next year’s elections]. We don’t have a competitor but other people will just participate and we are okay with that, because they have to fulfill the tendency (tenets) of democracy,” Lusambo said. “So, for me that Edgar Chagwa Lungu you are seeing in State House is a force to reckon with. Other people will take and talk…”

He underscored that the PF had decided that President Edgar Lungu be the party’s presidential candidate for 2021 elections.

“He will be there on the ballot and the people of Zambia are going to vote for him,” Lusambo said, adding that the President’s popularity was currently at 90 per cent. “Who is the competitor to Edgar Chagwa Lungu in today’s political arena? Which magic is he (possible competitor) going to use?”

Meanwhile, Lusambo said those in the government were not flouting any law, in relation to COVID-19 public health guidelines.

“We are government and we are working and we are working within the guidelines of COVID-19,” claimed Lusambo. “I’m a government worker. I’m not like Hakainde Hichilema. Hakainde Hichilema is just one of the Zambians – there is no difference between Hakainde Hichilema and my daughter, Sibongile. I have a duty to work. I have to check on projects in my districts. I’m not like other people. Other people can even continue sleeping from Monday to Friday – there is no impact. But for me if I speak from Monday to Friday, people of Lusaka will be affected.”