South PF will sink further, predicts Sensele

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) central committee member Paul Sensele says the fight for 2021 adoptions will sink the PF further in Southern Province.

In an interview, Sensele said there were serious fights in the ruling party at all levels.

“They are sinking further into troubled waters. I was even more surprised that this division has gone to the four people who want to be adopted as candidates under PF for the 2021 elections. There are two women and two men jostling for the seat. They are busy campaigning as if the ECZ has opened up the campaigns,” he said. “A Mr Evans Fenete, who was dismissed from the police by the same PF in national interest, is all over, so is a Ms Namakau Siyanga, a Mr Ikuka and another lady. The police are not even stopping them for breaking the COVID-19 regulations. What a rat race!”

Sensele said he was also meeting people in smaller groups so as to keep the opposition flames burning ahead of the general election.

“When I get to the market, I engage marketeers against the PF. When I walk around town I engage street vendors, I even opt to drink nkatobo (Chibuku) so that I can have a talk with youths in shanty compounds and villages,” Sensele said.

And Sensele claimed that people were still blaming him for the PF victory in the province during the 2011 general election.

Sensele, who is also former Livingstone district commissioner, further claimed that he had stopped driving the vehicle he used during the 2011 PF campaigns.

“Everywhere I go, most people who are disappointed by the PF leadership blame me for having convinced them to vote for the PF. Many say walituletela ama problems (you brought us problems); I fear for my life. But now I have resorted to damage control of my political career and I stop anywhere to address people, especially the youths on the need to get rid of the PF,” said Sensele. “I normally tell them that President Edgar Lungu has failed, he is a letdown to us. His fight against corruption is not equal to that of Michael Sata. I tell them that youth unemployment as well as poverty is at its highest under this man, they call president.”