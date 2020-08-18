We’ll die stagnant if we don’t say no to corruption, tribalism – Kabeya

UNTIL we reach a point where we say no to corruption, injustice, tribalism, all these vices and yes to visionary leadership, we will remain stagnant and die stagnant, says NDC Mandevu Constituency chairman for administration Rabson Kabeya.

Kabeya, who is also aspiring for Justin Kabwe ward 21 seat, said many hoped that PF would change the lives of many for the better by providing meaningful opportunities for young people in various sectors but to the contrary, citizens were living in abject poverty “like never seen before”.

In a statement titled change is inevitable, Kabeya said it was all about meaningful leadership.

“When we say change, what do we mean? Let me try to shed some light on this matter in my own perspective. Change is basically making something different or doing something different from the original or initial,” Kabeya explained.

“We have lived in the same system for decades and for us young people, we hoped that PF was going to change our lives for the better by providing meaningful opportunities for young people in various sectors, especially the private sector,” he said.

He lamented that very fee people in the country were managing to have proper meals, let alone decent living.

Kabeya further noted with regret that about 90 per cent of health facilities across the country were running without drugs at the hands of a government that promised a vigorous approach to health care.

“But look at what is happening now! Today very few people are able to easily afford a proper meal, yet we have a government which promised more money in people’s pockets,” Kabeya said.

“What I am saying is that the NDC with Dr. Chishimba Kambwili is here to provide that leadership; a leadership of the people, for the people and by the people. Ours is to work and create good conditions for everyone, especially the young people and the aged,” Kabeya said.

He encouraged Zambians to vote for NDC in the next election.

“We have over 90 per cent of all our clinics and hospitals across the country running without enough medicines and people are dying, yet we have a government which promised better health care, and it is in the same ministry that millions have been plundered and people are getting away with it,” he said.

“Moving forward, what then can be done? To change the system is not an easy thing. How many generations have come and gone with the same system? We are living in it and it still remains a mystery as to how many more generations will have to live with the same system. We choose political leaders through elections, starting from the presidency down to community leaders (councillors). MPs make laws and they are the people whom we can have hope of turning things around for the good of all. Look at Rwanda, they have now recovered from the most horrific and dreadful circumstance where millions were slaughtered like chickens, and now they are far much better than Zambia, one of the most peaceful countries in the world.”

Kabeya lamented that instead of using power to better the quality of lives for the electorates, leaders were instead plundering national resources.

He said the same leaders were striving to retain power so that they continue plundering./SM