Chama residents not happy with downgrading of Chama-Matumbo road

FDD spokesperson Yotam Mtayachalo has backed Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people that major roads in Eastern Province should not be downgraded.

Government has decided to re-scope the Chipata – Vubwi, Chipata – Chadiza and Petauke-Chilongozi among others due to lack of funds to upgrade them to bituminous standard.

Government clarified that the initial plans of tarring the roads have not been abandoned but that the roads would eventually be upgraded to bituminous standard in due course.

But Mpezeni is opposed to the government move to rescope the road projects.

And Mtayachalo, who is also Chama North aspiring candidate, said he backs Mpezeni’s position.

“I would like to back the position taken by Paramount Chief Mpezeni over the downgrading of some roads in Eastern Province which is not in line with the PF government campaign promises. Paramount Chief Mpezeni is on firm ground and as such he must be supported because political leaders must be held accountable for the promises they make,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that people of Chama were not happy with the downgrading of the Chama-Matumbo road.

“The people of Chama are also not happy that the Chama-Matumbo road, which is above 80 per cent completion has also been downgraded to gravel road so is also the Chama-Lundazi road. And besides [that] the Chama-Matumbo and the Chama-Lundazi road link is economically viable because of its proximity to the port of Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania as it will trigger a lot of economic activities to Chama and the entire Eastern Province,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that it was unfair that roads in Muchinga and Eastern provinces had received a raw deal.

“Therefore, it is unfair that bituminous roads are being constructed in Lusaka and other provinces when Eastern and Muchinga provinces have received a raw deal when actually these provinces are high agriculture productive areas. Further, there is nothing happening on the road projects in Chama district as the contractors have not yet mobilised their equipment and in the next two months the rain season is coming so most likely this year may be ruled out and next year is an election year and as such it may be very difficult to convince people if these projects are started next year,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that people should not continue living on broken promises.

“Chama and Chadiza are some of the oldest districts in Zambia, but the people in these districts have suffered a lot since independence in terms of poor road network. People cannot continue to live on broken promises from politicians. And I want to make an appeal to the government that it is grossly unfair to downgrade the Chama-Matumbo road to gravel standards because only 62km is remaining before completion point, therefore, I want to appeal to the government to rescind its decision and ensure that the remaining stretch is tarred before the onset of the rain season,” stated Mtayachalo.