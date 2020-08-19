DPP enters nolle in 2 MTN workers’ arson case

TWO MTN Zambia employees accused of attempting to set MTN head offices in Lusaka ablaze have been discharged by the state.

Kamanyanga Kaseele and Chipasha Kamukwamba who were facing a charge of attempted arson have been freed as Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in the matter.

When the matter came up for continued trial before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale on Monday, state prosecutor Juvenalis Kamutondole indicated that he had instructions from the DPP to discontinue proceedings against the two MTN employees.

Magistrate Mwale told the accused that following the decision by the DPP to enter a nolle prosequi in their favour, criminal proceedings against them were dispensed with.

Allegations in this case were that Kaseele and Kamukwamba between February 12 , 2020 and February 13 ,2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, willfully and unlawfully attempted to set on fire MTN Zambia head office in Lusaka.

According police spokesperson Esther Katongo, a substance smelling like petrol was poured in the Finance Department pool office at the MTN headquarters in Lusaka’s Roma township.

Katongo said the offices of the mobile network provider in Roma Township was evacuated after rumor of a break-in at the offices spread.

“Police received information Today, 13th February, 2020 from MTN security on behalf of MTN on Zambezi Road in Roma Township that unknown people walked in the Finance Department and poured on the floors unknown substance smelling like petrol in the pool office. This occurred between 12th February 2020 at 23:00 hours and 13th February 2020 at 01:00 hours at MTN Head Quarters,” she said

“Two by five litres blue empty containers, two plastics containing yellowish liquid smelling like petrol and a Black back pack were found at the scene. Yellowish liquid was also spotted on the floors.”

The pungent smell caused panic among MTN employees as they thought the premises had gassed by unknown people.