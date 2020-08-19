Lukuku recommends Chainama examination of Lungu’s donations

REPUBLICAN Progressive Party leader James Lukuku says President Edgar Lungu’s Copperbelt ‘donation’ has vindicated Andrew Ejimadu aka Seer 1.

In a statement on Monday, Lukuku said when Ejimadu said there was confusion in PF, many tended to think that he was just saying things just for the sake of it but he meant every word that comes out of his mouth.

Lukuku said the entire reasoning of K490 million to 150,000 youth groups [made] on the Copperbelt is a subject to a very serious ‘Chainama’ examination.

“K490 million divided by 150,000 will give you a mere K3,266 for each youth group. What tangible project a youth group can do with K3,266 is definitely a double Chainama (mental) examination. For the whole Copperbelt PF to line up and celebrate a K3,266 donation worsens the subject to a triple Chainama examination,” Lukuku said. “I have said time and again that there is no sustainability in donations. The people who received empowerment from the Hope Foundation of Vera Chiluba and the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative are still wallowing in poverty.”

He said such were clear examples that validated that there was no sustainability in donations and fake empowerment programmes.

Lukuku added that to think that one could give their own economic power to foreigners and then start distribution of fake empowerment was a subject of quadrupled Chainama examination.

“We changed from state owned enterprises to privately owned economic determinations. But we forgot to change the education curriculum. Our graduates are still expecting to come and work instead of graduating to come and set up factories and many manufacturing plants like the case is for China. So now you have a below average performing President with a below average government that only thinks inside the box. This makes it a subject of the pentagon Chainama examination,” he said. “What next? Is the President going with another K490 million to Luapula, another same amount to Southern, Northern, Western, Eastern, Muchinga, North Western, Central and Lusaka? Subject of hexagonal Chainama examination.”

He wondered what the role of the Citizens Economic Empowerment Fund, a constitutional institution mandated to empower citizens was if the President could go to distribute money the way he did last weekend.

Lukuku asked which account the K490 million was being drawn, and if it was a revolving empowerment fund.

He pleaded with the PF government to get the economy from foreigners and give it to Zambians.

Lukuku said handing the economy in the hands of Zambians was the only sensible solution.

He urged the government to stop wasting people’s time.

“And what criteria was used to arrive at the would be beneficiaries? Look at how Mufulira has turned into a ghost town! Look at how Masala and Mangwana look like there in Ndola!” said Lukuku.