Lungu, listen to the Church’s voice and withdraw Bill 10

Edgar Lungu, who was the guest of honour at the installation of Bishop Benjamin Phiri as the bishop of Ndola Catholic Diocese, says “the Church and government cannot afford to work in isolation. The two institutions serve the same constituents; hence, there is a need for a closer collaboration for the benefit of the nation”.
“Church leaders should continue to help safeguard peace in our nation by playing their role as shepherds of God’s flock. I wish to reaffirm my government’s commitment to draw more lessons from the Church by tapping into their wisdom… in various fields for the good of all Zambians,” says Edgar.
But what has been Edgar’s response to the voice of the Church on important national issues?
Has his government listened to the Church’s voice demanding the withdrawal of Bill 10? Has he defended the Catholic bishops from being denounced by his minions?
The Catholic bishops have been accused of being political instead of being religious.
What Edgar and his minions must understand is that we are living at a time when politics has entered a near-religious sphere with regard to man and his behaviour. We have come to a time when religion can enter the political sphere with regard to man and his material needs. How can any spiritual guide of a human collective ignore its material problems which are a result of political choices, decisions or actions? Can it be said that those material, human problems, are independent of the political process? Are they independent of social phenomena?
If Edgar is really serious and means what he says, he should listen to Church’s voice and withdraw Bill 10 and forget about having a third term of office.
Working closely, and not in isolation, with the Church calls for withdrawal of Bill 10.
Edgar Lungu, who was the guest of honour at the installation of Bishop Benjamin Phiri as the bishop of Ndola Catholic Diocese, says “the Church and government cannot afford to work in isolation. The two institutions serve the same constituents; hence, there is a need for a closer collaboration for the benefit of the nation”.
“Church leaders should continue to help safeguard peace in our nation by playing their role as shepherds of God’s flock. I wish to reaffirm my government’s commitment to draw more lessons from the Church by tapping into their wisdom… in various fields for the good of all Zambians,” says Edgar.
But what has been Edgar’s response to the voice of the Church on important national issues?
Has his government listened to the Church’s voice demanding the withdrawal of Bill 10? Has he defended the Catholic bishops from being denounced by his minions?
The Catholic bishops have been accused of being political instead of being religious.
What Edgar and his minions must understand is that we are living at a time when politics has entered a near-religious sphere with regard to man and his behaviour. We have come to a time when religion can enter the political sphere with regard to man and his material needs. How can any spiritual guide of a human collective ignore its material problems which are a result of political choices, decisions or actions? Can it be said that those material, human problems, are independent of the political process? Are they independent of social phenomena?
If Edgar is really serious and means what he says, he should listen to Church’s voice and withdraw Bill 10 and forget about having a third term of office.
Working closely, and not in isolation, with the Church calls for withdrawal of Bill 10.