Mambwe implores leaders to lobby for projects

FORMER Kapiri Mposhi MMD Chibwelelo ward councillor Dorothy Mambwe has implored elected leaders to lobby for tangible and sustainable developmental projects.

And Mambwe has questioned authorities to explain what has transpired to the chicken rearing project that was launched in Kapiri Mposhi last year under the presidential empowerment initiative.

In an interview, Mambwe bemoaned the tendency by political leaders and those aspiring for political office to give hand-outs to residents in the district, instead of helping them to engage in sustainable income generating activities.

“I have noted with deep concern the continued tendency by elected leaders and those aspiring for political positions such as member of parliament or mayoral positions to be giving out hand-outs to would-be voters, particularly the women. I have observed that currently there’s a growing tendency by those aspiring for political positions to be going round Kapiri Mposhi, giving out citenge materials, caps and monies,” she said. “But what should be noted is that these hand-outs will not sustain the livelihoods of members of the community on a long-term basis. These are short-term hand-outs that cannot even sustain a family for a short period like one week. It is high time elected leaders and those aspiring for political positions started lobbying for tangible and sustainable long-term projects.”

The former civic leader, who is currently spearheading the establishment of an aquaculture and mushroom growing project in Chibwelelo ward for youths and women groups respectively, said there was need to change the notion that women only survived on hand-outs.

Mambwe observed that the tendency by politicians to continuously give hand-outs to vulnerable people in communities; particularly women and children, was demeaning.

“We cannot continue on this trajectory of always thinking that women and youths can only survive on hand-outs such as citenge materials and little monies. The impression created is that, as women, we are naked, we cannot afford to buy a piece of citenge; hence the need for these politicians to cloth us,” Mambwe said further. “And yet when you do an in-depth analysis, you will realise that women contribute immensely to ensuring that there’s sustainable household income. Women do engage in all sorts of income generating activities to ensure that the family is food secure. So, this tendency by politicians to continuously dish out hand-outs to the vulnerable groups–women and children-is demeaning the status of women in communities.”

Meanwhile, Mambwe questioned authorities to explain what transpired to the chicken rearing project that was launched in Kapiri Mposhi last year under the presidential empowerment initiative.

“We remember very well that last year the Presidential Empowerment Initiative national coordinator Mr Clement Tembo donated some chicken incubators in a bid to sustain the chicken rearing project. But, as residents, we have a right to demand to know the progress made on this particular project,” said Mambwe. “We want to know where presidential empowerment-initiated chicken rearing is taking place in Kapiri Mposhi district. As citizens, we have a civic duty to demand for transparency and accountability in the implementation of developmental projects.”