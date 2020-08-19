MPUNDU WARNS OF BLOODSHED…intolerance by government has reached dangerous high point

Archbishop Emeritus Telesphore Mpundu has warned of widespread bloodshed if government intolerance of divergent views is not checked.

He says it is no exaggeration to postulate that the political environment in the country today is so toxic that it does not permit free and democratic debate.

“Speaking the truth about corruption, demonstrating against government corruption has landed some of our human rights defenders in jail. Even opinions on social media criticising the political establishment are treated as libel and defamation. Citizens expressing critical and therefore divergent opinions are arrested and often also detained for protracted periods without being tried in courts of law or granted bail,” he said. “We can no longer gather and demonstrate against government impunity, corruption or inefficiency. Opposition parties are prevented from holding public meetings or rallies. When they do, they are promptly arrested and charged with contravening the public order Act enacted by the colonial federal government under the auspices of the Imperial British government and was designed to limit Zambian political agitation for independence. The ruling party, on the other hand, goes around uninhibited holding public meetings and/or rallies or demonstrations in support of government and mostly even without police permits. We are all aware that the opposition parties are constantly denied permits to hold meetings, let alone rallies or demonstrations against government actions.”

Archbishop Mpundu noted that journalists were continually harassed for reporting the truth and informing the public on the performance of the government.

Archbishop Mpundu, the immediate past prelate of the Lusaka Archdiocese, delivered a keynote speech on the: Challenges and future of democracy in Zambia, at a round table discussion at Siavonga’s Lake Safari Lodge last Thursday.

The discussion was co-organised by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Centre for Policy Dialogue, and the Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes.

He said because of such intolerance from the PF, the country cannot be perfectly classified as a democracy.

“The intolerance by government has reached such a dangerously high point that if not checked could easily lead to widespread bloodshed. This country cannot claim to be a democracy; it is a perfect dictatorship in all but in name. Ladies and gentlemen, today, there is growing fear to say truth to the political powers-that-be,” Archbishop Mpundu. “There is fear to publish opinions that are divergent from those of the political establishment, unless one wants to end up behind prison bars. This has led to a culture of silence with its offshoots of political convenience and political correctness in actions and words. It pays, one can hear people whispering, to praise and please the powers in the ruling elite.”

He said because of such intolerance some political parties and organisations had become parrots for the ruling party.

“As a result, some opposition political parties have turned themselves into stooges who sing the praises of the government in exchange for monetary favours and freedom from harassment. A few civil society organisations have met the same fate of turning into cheerleaders for the ruling party and its government,” Archbishop Mpundu said. “As for the private media houses, self-censorship is the watchword, otherwise one’s enterprise meets with shutdown for reporting the truth. The fate of those who dared to report truthfully is there for everyone to notice: closure at the earliest show of truthful reporting. Examples, are there: The Post Newspaper was hounded out of business and forced to close; MMD closed Muvi TV immediately after winning an election. It was opened when the MMD was tossed out of power.”

He also cited the closure of Prime Television in Lusaka for simply providing a platform to discuss national matters fairly.

“Recently, Prime TV was closed after it was suspended for some weeks way back. This time around it is closed for a flimsy reason of ‘security’. Yet everyone knows it is because a few citizens of divergent views were interviewed there on several occasions. The government’s real reason is that Prime TV, apart from entertaining divergent views, also refused to use the station to educate people about COVID-19 free of charge!” he said.

“…Democracy as we know it, that is to say government of the people, for the people, by the people, is under siege, on all sides by the political establishment. Democracy does not end with elections. Free, fair and credible elections are but one of the features of a truly functioning democracy. It is after elections that the elected leaders begin their work to represent us, to serve us, to promote and protect our rights and liberties as enshrined in our Constitution.”

Archbishop Mpundu expressed sadness that the ruling class had determined everything for citizens.

He said the founding freedom fighters envisioned a society in which democratic values and principles would guide the relationship between the rulers and the ruled.

“In the many discourses and debates we have been engaged in the last five years or so, the consensus is that Zambian future will be shaped by how much its people construct a sense of common identity and destiny. Today we lack consensus on what constitutes democracy, while one group has appropriated the right to define our future. Our society has never been so divided,” Archbishop Mpundu said. “Recently, we have witnessed religious bigotry, sectionalism and hyper partisanship that makes politics a zero-sum game. Religion has been appropriated by the political class to rationalise ill-conceived government actions. Some members of the clergy, like the Biblical Judas Iscariot, have sold their souls for 30 pieces of silver. The moral light that the Church is supposed to play has seriously been eroded. Those of us who belong to the clergy stand in shame at how God’s name has been used to promote immoral and corrupt acts.”

He said it was a pity that many religious leaders had betrayed the oppressed and decided to side with the oppressors.

“Many others are quiet on issues of violation of human rights. Few voiced any sentiments when the leader (Hakainde Hichilema) of the main opposition party (UPND) in this country was arrested on trumped up charges. Very few stood by human rights defenders when they were arrested for protesting against government corruption or when police denied our youth permission to demonstrate most recently. If everyone keeps quiet, who will speak for the people?” Archishop Mpundu asked. “I am an optimist and believe that with collective action we will be able to address the shortcomings of our democracy and chart a new future for ourselves. But this will not come about in the absence of a serious commitment to change. In these troubled and turbulent times, when faith in our leaders is at its lowest, and often for good reasons, we have to depend on ourselves to bring about the change we want.”

Archbishop Mpundu expressed optimism that change would come.

He further urged citizens to continue demanding their constitutional rights.

“History teaches us two great lessons. The first is that change is always possible when courageous people come together, to speak out and take action to change their situation. Second, that when citizens abdicate their responsibilities to remain engaged and to demand social justice from their leaders and institutions, a deterioration of democracy occurs. Zambia is at that stage right now…Paradoxically, we are dealing with a political establishment which is relatively new, but has entrenched practices that mirror the one-party state era,” Archibishop Mpundu said.

He said Zambia was no longer a marvel on the continent in terms of good governance.

Archbishop Mpundu urged everyone to stand up and challenge dictatorship.

“Zambia is a great country and deserves infinitely more than what we have so far. We can no longer hold our heads high among the nations in

this region and let alone on the African continent. It is time for us to take a stand and resolve to speak out to challenge undemocratic tendencies and violations of human rights,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, while challenges of defending and upholding democratic values and principles are daunting, it is of utmost importance that we stand for our values, assert the power of collective action and speak for the weak and marginalised in our society. All of us here have a stake in democracy. I therefore, have no doubt that if we joined hands in a spirit of unity and principled determination we will succeed.”

On the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, Archbishop Mpundu maintained that it was a shameful process.

“Never before in the history of this country, have the people been so divided over a constitution reform process. In the past, constitution-making involved broad based consensus and the political leadership respected the views of the majority,” he said. “The unilateral manner in which those charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of this country have conducted themselves over the current constitution reform process is simply shameful, and therefore disgraceful. The impunity and violence that has been unleashed to silence those expressing divergent opinion over the issue has been unprecedented in the history of this country.”

He noted that the current process has been so divisive and destructive to the values that “we hold dear, such as consensus building, inclusiveness and promoting national cohesion”. “For current Bill 10 debate has taken a partisan approach, whereby all those allied to the ruling party have gone flat out to defend and promote it, while all those opposed to it have been labelled as belonging to or supportive of the political opposition,” Archbishop Mpundu. “This partisan stance taken by our national leadership is harmful to our democracy and national cohesion.”

And Archbishop Mpundu observed that the coronavirus pandemic has been poorly and politically handled by government.

He said the COVID-19 statistics are grim and should keep “our political leaders awake at night”.

Archbishop Mpundu noted that, in terms of infections, South Africa leads with more than 500,000 cases, while in Zambia the number of cases ballooned from 89 in April to more than 9,000 in the second week of August.

“What is most distressing is that our leaders, members of parliament and even ministers, are among those infected; and recently we lost two MPs and some senior government officials to the

disease. This is a bad indictment on how the political leadership is handling the pandemic. What is noticeable in our fight against the virus in this country, is that it has become highly politicised,” said Archbishop Mpundu. “For example, some political leaders have gone round flogging citizens not following COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks, and yet they have addressed large crowds at political rallies attended by hundreds of unmasked people, without any social distance whatsoever. Why should we have different standards in the enforcement of health guidelines regarding COVID-19? Is it any wonder that some of the ministers who were in the forefront of enforcing COVID-19 have themselves tested positive? Others may regard my observation as overly political. It is because I want to underline the type of society Zambia has become. It is ruled by different standards – one for those close to power and the other for everyone else. For example, it is so distressful to see politicians distribute face masks branded with their party logos at public meetings and in markets. Why the partisanship? Why has the handling of COVID-19 become a political and particularly an election issue? Why is there no debate whatsoever on the mishandling and misapplication of donations to the COVID-19 effort or the use of the designated for the fight against the pandemic? There ought to be a legitimate debate assisted by an audit on how our government’s handling of COVID-19, the adequacy of the government’s response or lack of it, the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and even the safety of our health delivery services personnel as is the case in other countries.”