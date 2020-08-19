Not all debt has been paid – KCM

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has disputed a Daily Nation newspaper story which suggested that the mining firm had paid off all debts owed to suppliers and contractors.

On Monday August 17, 2020, the Daily Nation claimed that KCM had paid off all debt owed to its clients.

In its story, the paper said; “Copper production has significantly improved at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and has helped the company clear debts owed to suppliers and contractors, liquidator Milingo Lungu has said”.

“We went through bad challenges when COVID-19 hit the country. Copper production went down because of some restrictions of movement in some countries. But for now I can simply say that things have improved, we are really doing well as a mine. Production has really improved and things are now well,” reported the Daily Nation. “We expect that things will continue going well and we shall ensure that copper production increases further so that our earning improves.”

But yesterday Milingo said not all debt had been paid.

“Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) seeks to clarify a report carried in the Daily Nation newspaper edition of 17th August 2020 in which the provisional liquidator, Mr Milingo Lungu, was quoted on some issues surrounding the liquidation of the company,” Lungu said in a statement issued by corporate affairs general manager Shapi Shachinda. “The provisional liquidator seeks to clarify that while the company has made significant strides in clearing some outstanding debt, especially to small and medium contractors and suppliers, not all debt owed by KCM to these stakeholders has been paid off. Like in any liquidation process, the company continues to engage suppliers and contractors of goods and services on new terms post-liquidation.”

He stated that all debt was being given priority in order to have smooth operations.

“In order to have smooth operations in the company, all new debt is being given priority in terms of settlement for various reasons, including ensuring the sustainability of KCM and protecting employment, and to have continuity with relations enjoyed with these suppliers and contractors,” Lungu stated. “However, all historical debt pre-liquidation will only be settled at the conclusion of the liquidation process in line with provisions of the law. Therefore, KCM will continue to owe suppliers and contractors who will be paid at the conclusion of the liquidation process. The Provisional Liquidator urges patience to all stakeholders owed money by KCM as the debt owed by the company will be settled in full once the liquidation process is over.”

Lungu assured stakeholders that KCM was focused on continued production to sustain the company.

“I also would like to advise our stakeholders that KCM management is indeed focused on ensuring continued production in order to maintain the company as a going concern and meet its immediate obligations as the government continues with the process of seeking a new strategic equity partner for Konkola Copper Mines,” stated Lungu.