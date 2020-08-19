PF affirms Lungu’s 2021 victory

THE Patriotic Front in Lusaka says President Edgar Lungu will win next year’s election without doubt.

Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba believes that the positive things President Lungu has done would make people vote for him overwhelmingly.

He also cited the ruling party’s victories in successive by-elections as an indication of the 2021 scenario.

“We want to tell the UPND, other political parties and their sympathisers that the writings on the wall were clear that President Edgar Lungu will retain power next year as the country goes to the polls because his works are traceable, visible and appreciated by many Zambians,” Kamba said in a statement. “The campaign for change of government being propagated by the UPND is a mere hallucination because they know in reality, President Lungu and the PF are popular and loved by the general citizenry on the ground. They say actions and results speak volumes. We can prove this as the PF based on the election victories we have continued to record even in by-elections held in purported UPND strongholds with the latest being in Western and North Western provinces.”

Kamba highlighted several factors that he believed would make President Lungu win cleanly.

“President Lungu is not just popular for nothing among the people of Zambia. He is popular because as servant of the people, he has been sensitive to people’s demands and needs. Some newspaper headlines that seemingly suggest that people are fed up with the PF and they want to project Hakainde Hichilema as a saviour is laughable.”

Kamba said such propaganda cannot work in Zambia.

“There is no one coming to fix anything in Zambia. The problems we are facing as a country are fixable, and President Lungu is working day and night to sort them out for the benefit of the people. The significant difference is that President Lungu is ‘walking the talk’ by acting on issues affecting Zambians because he is in government and holding government power, while Hakainde Hichilema has nothing to point at apart from rhetoric,” he said.

And Kamba claimed that the opposition were planning fierce criticism to discredit President Lungu and the ruling party.

He said the ruling party was already aware of such a scheme.

“We are aware of the aggressive campaign propaganda from the opposition, especially the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) which is desperate to take over government power, calling for the change of government and involving themselves in political machinations aimed at discrediting President Lungu’s government at whatever cost,” he said. “We understand the desperation and frustration of the UPND because they have been trying to persuade Zambians to vote for Hakainde Hichilema, their leader who has been rejected five times concurrently because he lacks the leadership needed to take care of the country and promote the much-needed good governance. Many Zambians will agree with us that because of being rejected over and over, the UPND and their leader Hakainde Hichilema are visibly bitter and frustrated.”

He said there was so much development under PF that people were appreciating.

Kamba said it was only the opposition that could not see such development.

“But the majority progressive Zambians are able to see the transformed agriculture sector and its effectiveness with farmers, both small and large scale, receiving all the adequate attention through an effective input support programme that has consequently resulted in consecutive bumper harvests,” Kamba said. “The health sector and its transformation also touch the hearts of many people. Over 652 clinics, over 32 general hospitals, employment creation, robust youth empowerment propgramme, education sector can also boast of effective service delivery, teacher recruitment exercise and many other progressive activities. The road sector and general infrastructure development is another sector that is just a marvel to watch. Zambia today is a huge construction site because President Lungu wants to see tangible development.”

He said President Lungu had also brought dignity to the defence forces, among other developments, during his administration.

“The energy sector as we speak is undergoing total transformation with electricity generation and distribution being among top priorities. The men and women in uniform can move around with dignity and honour because this government has built nice houses for them,” said Kamba. “President Lungu, through his works, has won the hearts of many. He has where to point when it comes to delivering development to the people. The opposition or indeed those that claim to be the largest opposition in the UPND and their leader Hakainde Hichilema have nothing to their name apart from political rhetoric. The above tabulated successes in terms of delivering the promised development to Zambians is the major reason why Zambians will vote for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF, come 2021.”