Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Building a govt M&E System: what to do and what not to do – Part II

IN Part II, I share additional crucial lessons that if expertly and committedly pursued by government, Zambia’s development path will no longer be as it has been and as-it-currently-is – we shall be on the rise in public knowledge, deed and in our thrive for a transformed society. Aluta continua for a Zambia with greater accountability monitoring and evaluation (M&E) arrangements.

Last week, three lessons for success were considered: Lesson 1: Need for substantive government demand for M&E information; Lesson 2: Incentives are a key part of the demand side; and Lesson 3: It helps to start with a diagnosis of what M&E functions already exist in the country – in the government, academia, and the consulting community.

The Zambian society deserves better in both welfare and access to opportunities. But these desires will never come to pass (as they have significantly dwindled presently) if certain fundamentals were not addressed at national governance level. What I am advocating for herein is not a matter of choice but compulsory for any meaningful government regime. To the extent that the Patriotic Front (PF) regime is not interested to adopt and pursue an agenda of results-based management (RBM) through building a government-wide M&E system that is functional, I implore future regimes that shall replace PF to take this matter seriously. An obsession for clearly defined development results by any leadership will achieve more with less within a single five-year tenure in office. All what is important is to equip ourselves as a country to a non-negotiable and insatiable appetite to defining what development results we want using a robust M&E framework and get to work in a more predictable, dedicated, innovative and inclusive manner. Here are additional lessons crucial for building and sustaining a government-wide M&E system:

Lesson 4: Another dimension of the demand side is the need for a powerful champion, in my prescription an influential Republican President together with ‘powerful’ ministers or senior government officials who are able to lead the push to institutionalize M&E, to persuade colleagues about its importance, and to allocate significant resources to creating a whole-of-government M&E system. In developmental states such as Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, government champions have played pivotal roles in some of the most successful M&E systems. What has been a lot less successful is reliance on a law, decree, or cabinet decision to institutionalize an M&E system. Such an approach can help to legitimize an M&E system, particularly in those countries where the presence of a legal instrument is viewed as necessary for any government reform to be perceived as worthwhile and to be taken seriously. But a law or decree on its own does not ensure that the considerable efforts required to build an M&E system will be undertaken and maintained. However, these champions for functional M&E are even best identified when their political parties are still in opposition so that when they form government, theirs is to merely implement their robust M&E framework. It is also possible for those in authority to transform themselves into M&E champions but with caution that ‘it is hard to teach old dogs new hunting tactics’.