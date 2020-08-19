UPND insists on ConCourt dismissing magistrate Mwewa’s petition to deregister parties

THE United Party for National Development says the petition by Livingstone magistrate Benjamin Mwelwa seeking to have political parties that have not practiced intra-party democracy does not disclose the provisions of the Constitution that have been breached by political parties.

The UPND has therefore maintained that the matter be dismissed for lack of merit.

In this matter, magistrate Mwelwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that the Registrar of Societies deregisters any political party which came into existence following the Amendment of the Constitution on January 5, 2016 and has not promoted and practiced democracy through regular, free and fair elections within its political party.

He is also seeking a declaration that any political party which was registered and in existence as of January 5, 2016 and which has not promoted and practiced democracy through regular, free and fair elections, within its political party, has breached article 60(2)(d) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act no. 2 of 2016 and therefore such a political party ceased to exist as a political party in Zambia on January 4, 2017.

When the matter came up for hearing before judges Ann Sitali, Enock Mulembe and Professor Margaret Munalula, lawyer representing the UPND, Mulambo Haimbe, said that the argument by Magistrate Mwelwa the only way a party could approach the court to seek determination of a certain matter was to adopt the procedure prescribed in Order 14 A of the white book 1999 edition, was misconceived.

Haimbe said the authorities cited by the petitioner were out of context as the procedure prescribed in Order 14A was separate and distinct in order 18 which UPND had relied upon in bringing the motion to have the petition dismissed.

He submitted that no authority cited by the petitioner ousts the jurisdiction of the court to entertain an application brought under Order 18 of the white book.

“The application that the court should not entertain the application by the first interested party in the absence of an affidavit and supporting documents is a misapprehension of the law as Order 18 Rule 19(3) is clear that the application may be made at any stage, promptly and filed before defence is made,” Haimbe said.

“The essence of Order 18 Rule 19 is to allow the applicant not to be embarrassed in his defense by allowing the application to be made prior to the filing of defence so that any irregularity is noticed prior to the filing of such defence. The premise that the application ought to have been brought under Order 14A is misconceived and should be dismissed accordingly.”

Haimbe said court was clothed with jurisdiction to determine at preliminary stage if a matter is properly before court.

He argued that the petition was anchored on an Act of Parliament rather than the Constitution and falls outside the matters that the court had jurisdiction over, under Article 128 of the Constitution.

“The petition does not disclose the provisions of the Constitution that have been breached or which the petitioner seeks interpretation of. The petition contains general allegations that lacks specific constitutional provisions that are alleged to have been breached,” Haimbe said.

He said the petition in its entirety was anchored on an allegation that as at January 4, 2017 all political parties in Zambia ceased to exist which allegation was drawn from the petitioner’s interpretation under Order 18 of the Constitution Act no.1 of 2016.

“The reliefs sought by the petitioner are premised on erroneous allegations anchored on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) ACT no.1 of 2016,” Haimbe said.

“The argument that political parties ceased to exist on a specific date, under Order 18 Rule 19, this action is improperly before you (ConCourt) as no reasonable cause of action is disclosed. The matter is frivolous and vexatious and abuse of the court in terms of the principles enshrined in Order 18 Rule 19 (10) of the white book.”

The state did not render its submissions as staff at the Attorney General’s chambers were being screened for COVID-19 following the cases that were recorded, while the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Patriotic Front and the MMD adopted the submissions by the UPND.

In his response, magistrate Mwelwa said Order 4 Rule 4 of the Constitutional Court rules have to be respected by the respondents.

He said his petition was not asking the court to interpret any provision of the law but it was alleging that Article 60(2)(d) of the Constitution had been breached.

“The argument that the petition lacks specification of the requirements of the court indicate that the provisions of the Constitution which have been breached should be set out. The court has the jurisdiction to hear how Article 60 has been breached,” magistrate Mwelwa said.

He added that the application by UPND lacks merit as it serves the purpose of wasting the court’s time and increasing the cost of the petition.

In reply, another lawyer for the UPND Kamwanga Phiri said Order 4 Rule 4 of the rules of the court provides for a response to the petition, yet the application before court was a motion to dismiss the petition.

He submitted that the argument of compliance to the said rules by the petitioner was misconceived and ought to be disregarded.

Phiri reiterated that the petition be dismissed with costs for lack of merit.

Ruling in the matter has been reserved for September 30.