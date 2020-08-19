UPND solid, unstoppable – Kasauta

BWEENGWA UPND member of parliament Michelo Kasauta says the party will not coil its tail, no matter the amount of threats and intimidation by the PF to have the opposition fail to carry out its constitutional duties.

Kasauta said the days of lawlessness, stealing, police brutality and slavery are coming to an end next year when Zambians usher the UPND into government.

He says PF right now is in a competition of stealing tax payer’s money and President Edgar Lungu is ndwii (quite).

In an interview, Kasauta said the UPND was now more solid and unstoppable, come 2021 PF would be put in intensive care unit.

“We are not going to coil our tails because of threats and intimidation by the PF to have the opposition fail to carry out its constitutional duties like conducting checks and balances on how public resources are being used, and to monitor how the national mobile registration exercise is being done,” he said.

Kasauta said Zambians deserved respect from PF because they were the owners of the resources being abused by those in leadership.

“Hon Stephen Kampyongo [home affairs minister] has been threatening citizens that whoever was going to try to monitor the national mobile registration exercise will face arrest. Now, I want to educate Kampyongo that citizens in a democracy have the right to monitor how their money is being spent because they are the tax payers,” he said.

Kasauta advised Kampyongo to stop threatening citizens monitoring the NRC issuance, saying the exercise was being funded by tax payers.

“Kampyongo is just an employee. As a leader himself he must not threaten his bosses who are the citizens. Us leaders must allow citizens to check what we are doing for them. When we do something wrong citizens must be free to tell us leaders that here it is wrong,” he said. “We have never had a minister of home affairs in the history of this country who is so reckless in talking like Kampyongo who on daily basis is threatening citizens. We must feel ashamed of ourselves as citizens, celebrating ministers who promote brutality of citizens while others are facing corruption charges. Days of lawlessness, stealing, brutality and slavery are coming to an end next year when Zambians will be free again after ushering UPND into power.”

Kasauta said voting for PF would be inviting poverty in the country.

“UPND now is more solid and unstoppable. Come 2021, PF is going to be put in intensive care unit, then they will be no more because they won’t manage to sustain their party in the opposition. Joining PF at this critical time is allowing oneself not to think positively. A normal person cannot join PF in its current form. PF right now is in a competition of stealing tax payer’s money and the President is ndwii (quite). The President is ndwii when some of his ministers are busy stealing,” Kasauta said. “Welcome to Zambia where people who steal billions of donor funds are celebrated by cadres and some few traditional leaders who do not care about the poor health system in the country. Come 2021, PF must go. The situation at the moment is pathetic. People must wake up and get united to kick out PF in next year’s elections. These people don’t mean well for Zambia.”

He said the country had been reduced to a level where only a click of PF members were able to buy things and later give out as handouts to citizens.

“We want every citizen to manage to buy things for themselves. If Zambians really want to kick out poverty then they must first kick out PF in next year’s elections,” said Kasauta.