A revolutionary fire is burning in Chawama constituency, says Musukuma

SOCIALIST Party’s Chawama Constituency aspirant Ntazana Musukuma has been elected area chairperson in the just ended intra-party polls held on August 16 in Lusaka.

The election which was held in line with article 9.3 of the SP Constitution was officiated by Socialist Party national spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula.

The SP constitution reads, “Each constituency will hold a Constituency congress to elect a constituency committee of 10 members. Once elected, the constituency committee will elect amongst themselves a constituency executive of 3 members, consisting of Constituency chairperson, constituency secretary and constituency treasurer.”

The elected Chawama Constituency executive consists of Musukuma as chairperson), Theo Reuben (Secretary) and Gina Chiyokoma as treasurer.

The new office bearers will hold office for five years in accordance with article 9.7 of the Constitution.

Addressing the people after his election, Musukuma said the revolutionary fire is burning in Chawama.

“What we’ve witnessed today is the pouring of petrol on the fire. Soon, there’ll be an explosion that will usher-in revolutionary change, the change the people of Chawama desire, the change the people need,” Musukuma said.

Musukuma wished his executive success in the noble but fierce fight against the evils of capitalism.

He said truly, Zambia must create a decent society, one anchored on justice, equity and peace.

“The Socialist Party is the means to this end,” said Musukuma.