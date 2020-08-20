Global Catholic student movements ask UN to intervene in Zimbabwe

CATHOLIC student movements worldwide have asked the UN to intervene in Zimbabwe’s deteriorating human rights situation.

In a letter released Monday titled: In solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe and the Catholic Bishops, students worldwide have condemned the worsening human rights situation in the southern African country.

The International Young Catholic Students and the International Movement of Catholic Students Pax Romana are international bodies representing Catholic students across the world.

“We strongly condemn the threats and intimidation made to the bishops as they carried out their sacred mandate. We, therefore call upon the government of Zimbabwe to retract the statement to the bishops and respond to the issues raised in that letter. Restore the rule of law and respect for human rights of the people of Zimbabwe,” the statement read in part. “Ask the United Nations to intervene in the situation in Zimbabwe immediately. International bodies representing students in Africa, we call upon the SADC, African Union; the lives of Zimbabweans matter.”

They further asked the Zimbabwean government to, among other things, prioritise needy areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world.

“Opening up of space for students to be able to talk freely and advocate for their rights without fear of victimisation. Prioritise education by coming up with a system that allows for continuous education during this prolonged time of COVID-19 in consultation and participation of students and teachers,” the students urged. “Account for all COVID-19 relief funds and to ensure health institutions are equipped with proper [personal protective equipment] PPEs to fight the pandemic. Total enforcement of the law on child marriages.”

The students also highlighted various atrocities committed by the Zimbabwean government against citizens.

They cited intimidation and harassment of people with dissenting voices, among others.

“We write this letter with concern and disappointment over the situation in Zimbabwe. It has been made known to us and we note with great concern amongst others the deteriorating political, economic and social environment prevailing in Zimbabwe. As young leaders (students): we note with concern the deteriorating education system in Zimbabwe before and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the students stated. “The situation has been made worse in this time of COVID-19 where students are not able to access the usual face-to-face learning with their teachers. The students complain of very little effort from government to facilitate online learning in most public schools as part of the urgent items on the government’s current relief agenda. We are aware that over 70 per cent of students in Zimbabwe are enrolled in public schools where little to no learning has been going on for over 150 days…”

The students also expressed concern about the poor health situation in Zimbabwe.

“We have learned with concern about the deteriorating health services in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwean students report that services have become unavailable to many people in the country and young people, especially the students, are the hardest hit,” they stated. “There is growing fear of exposure to COVID-19 due to poor enforcement of COVID-19 rules and regulations; health personnel are scared to offer services due to lack of adequate protective equipment in public hospitals. This fear is more pronounced in health institutions in the high-density suburbs and rural areas where most students reside.”

They stated that there was poor funding towards the fight against COVID-19.

The students stated that the little funds available were not utilised properly.

They further complained about the poor human rights situation where no one was allowed to speak out against injustices.

“We are also concerned about the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe. We have noted with concern the abduction and torture of young people during the crackdown on citizens demanding their basic rights and freedoms,” the students stated. “We are aware of the arrests and unlawful detentions of journalists and young leaders who are speaking out and demanding their human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Therefore, there is growing fear amongst the students to demand their basic rights, amongst them the right to education and health services, due to fear of victimisation and arrests.”

The students stated that food availability had also become a serious challenge in Zimbabwe.

“We have been made aware that food in Zimbabwe has become a challenge for many. Food prices are soaring daily, making basic food a luxury for most people. The cost of living is high and unattainable,” they stated further. “It is reported that some female students (even as young as 12) in both rural and urban areas are being married off to cushion the family. This does not only infringe on the rights of the students to have a future of their choice but expose them to adulthood prematurely.”

They stated that some of their observations were echoed in the pastoral letter by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference titled: The march is not ended.

The students stated that unfortunately, that letter was met with an unwarranted response from the government of Zimbabwe.

They stated that their values founded in the Bible and the Catholic Social Teachings challenged them to partake in the life of the poor and those who were oppressed by unjust systems because “it was with these people and for those people that Christ lived and died”.