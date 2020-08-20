Grey Zulu served with distinction – Tilyenji

WE celebrate the late Grey Zulu’s life as simply one of us, says UNIP president Tilyenji Kaunda.

And MMD president Nevers Mumba says the death of Zulu continues to scratch on the conscience of those in government who have power to ensure that those who have served Zambia do not die in poverty but in honour.

Zulu, 95 died at his home in Lusaka’s Makeni area on Sunday.

In a message of condolences, Tilyenji said UNIP learnt with much sadness and regret the demise of the party’s former secretary general.

“We wish to convey our deep and heartfelt condolences to his dear wife and children on their tragic loss. We pray to God Almighty to comfort them at this difficult time as they feel the pain of the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandparent, uncle and indeed a relative and friend to many,” he said. “The late Comrade Alexander Grey Zulu served the party and the nation at large with distinction during his period of service. As a freedom fighter, he was a committed nationalist who sacrificed and shared selflessly his time and resources for the cause of freedom and independence for our country. As a leader both in the party and its government, he was firm, disciplined and dedicated to duty. He worked for the sake of his fellow Zambians and humanity at large. Cde Alexander Grey Zulu contributed immensely to the development of human capital and institutions both in Zambia, and the African continent, in particular the southern Africa region where he was a reliable ally of the struggle against the forces of reaction, racism, apartheid, neo-colonialism and imperialism. He was truly committed to the cause for human freedom, peace and progress across the globe.”

Tilyenji said Zulu was a hero of national struggle, a builder of the nation, and a friend to the underdog, the vulnerable, the displaced and the common people of the country.

“We celebrate his life as simply one of us. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” said Tilyenji.

In his farewell message, Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, said Zambia mourned one of its most distinguished leaders.

“Hon Grey Zulu epitomises all that is moral in public office. He represents a fading species of honourable leaders who ascended to public office through pain and sacrifice. He was one of the few remaining members of Zambia’s first Cabinet led by Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Hon Zulu was a loyal servant, not only to his president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda but more so to his country. He spent all his life in the struggle and in the shaping of a new nation we now call our own,” Mumba said.

He said unlike most leaders of present time, Zulu did not serve his country for profit.

Mumba said Zulu served to prepare a future for those who were to come later.

“The late Hon Grey Zulu as secretary general of UNIP was the equivalent of vice-president. He however spent his entire life out of government with no benefits or official support. He shall only be remembered in death with a state funeral. As a nation we need to summon our conscience and give honour to whom honour is due and the best way to do this was to honour such valiant national leaders with a constitutional package to sustain them in the later years of their lives,” he said. “On behalf of my wife Florence and the New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy, we send our deepest condolences to the widow, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, UNIP and President Edgar Lungu and government on this national loss. May the Lord our God keep our hearts in perfect peace during this very sad moment. Rest In Peace Hon Grey Zulu.”