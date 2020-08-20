I had problems with politicians, not public order Act – Mutentwa

ANTONEILL Mutentwa says with protected and brave law enforcers, the public order Act, even in its current form, can still be ideal.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission (HRC) spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says pieces of legislation like the public order Act and the Penal Code, which Zambians are grappling with, were not intended to serve the current democratic dispensation.

Mutentwa is a former Copperbelt Province police commanding officer and a former commissioner of police in charge of human resource, at Force Headquarters.

He is now a lecturer at the University of Haifa in Israel, where he teaches risk management.

Reflecting on the public order Act, as a one-time law enforcer, Mutentwa said the Act was beneficial for politicians in the government.

He spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting on legal reforms organised by ActionAid Zambia, at Palmwood Lodge, Jesmondine in Lusaka on Tuesday.

“From my experience as a law enforcer, especially as someone who was at the command level…I retired as a commissioner of police in charge of human resource. But I spent most of my years as an operations officer – officer-in-charge, officer commanding and commanding officer (provincial police commissioner),” Mutentwa said.

With a sense of nostalgia, he recounted how him and his officers policed the Chifubu parliamentary by-election in Ndola, in August 2010.

Then Republican vice-president George Kunda’s motorcade was partially blocked in Ndola, by Michael Sata’s convoy of supporters.

“I’ll say it categorically here without fear or favour because I’m a don and at university we speak openly. You can do your own research; each time there is violence, get it from me, the most-stubborn are always the ruling party. Then it was MMD!” Mutentwa explained. “It is very easy for the police to arrest the opposition but difficult to arrest [those in] the ruling party. The people who cause problems are always those in the ruling party. It was the same under UNIP, it was the same under MMD and now we have the Patriotic Front.”

He also told the audience, which comprised two police officers, that professionally, “there is nothing like a stray bullet, get it from me.”

“It’s carelessness! No professional police officer will give an excuse of straying. Never ever! There is nothing, because there are rules and regulations of handling a firearm,” Mutentwa said. “You can aim wrongly and so it’s unprofessional handling of a firearm. We have too many stray bullets! That is a sign of something unprofessional being done.”

Mutentwa spoke about the interference from the executive that police officers face, as they attempt to fairly execute the public order Act.

“The public order Act, as far as I’m concerned, even in the way it is, if it has brave police officers, it can work. There is just a lot of interference! Not everyone is courageous,” Mutentwa noted. “From an insider point of view, I’ll tell you that no matter how much we are going to revise the public order Act, as long as there is no protection of the [police] officers, it will remain the same.”

He further pointed out that when politicians were on the other side, they would pledge to revise the public order Act.

“But as soon as they cross, it’s a tool for them. When it suits them, it must stay for perpetuity of power! So, to me even the way it is, if only we can have a system that protects the law enforcers, it’s okay. I was there and they (politicians in the government) will phone and tell you ‘can you cancel that.’ It happens and those inside [the police] will not agree but I’m outside. I was up there!” Mutentwa explained. “So, for me the biggest challenge we have is that we need the protection of the law enforcers. Maybe if we had an IG (Inspector General of Police) not appointed by the President but other institutions…But in Africa the President is just too powerful. So, yes let us push for reviews and so forth, which is good.”

He noted that Zambia needed to mature in the area of constitutionalism.

“[We need] to respect the Constitution. Yes, the law needs to be improved but even what is good at the moment is not being respected,” he said.

“So, politicians themselves should be consistent; what is bad now should also become bad when they get into power.”

Mutentwa, in conclusion, said: “during my time in the police, I did not face problems with the public order Act but I had problems with politicians.”

At the same event, Muleya said the Penal Code and the public order Act all seek to suppress Zambians’ rights and freedoms.

The public order Act was enacted 65 years ago, on August 19, 1955.

“All these pieces of legislation we are grappling with, none of them was intended to serve the current democratic dispensation. They are meant to perpetuate the colonial rule – to suppress human rights and freedoms,” Muleya said.

“That’s why if you see the law on unlawful assembly, it talks to any free people coming together, trying to discuss a matter of common interest. So, that was crafted by the colonialists who were so paranoid to see Africans mobilising for independence.”

He said colonialists wanted a divide and rule scheme where individuals could not meet to pursue their common interests.

“Regrettably, the UNIP government, instead of repealing these pieces of legislation, in some cases even stiffened the penalties. In a democracy they (Penal Code and public order Act) are still serving the interests of the colonialists,” he lamented. “The colonialists themselves who left the Penal Code, the public order Act, are no longer applying those laws. But as a country we have held on to these laws! Maybe the question should be ‘why should we, 56 years after independence?”’

Muleya added that there had been no attempts to fundamentally reform the said legal provisions.

“However, there is at the moment an ongoing process to review the public order Act. This is the first time ever in the history of the country where the government has said ‘let’s review this Act,’” he said. “The judiciary has repeatedly guided on the public order Act, that it’s unconstitutional [and] that it violates freedom of expression as entrenched under Article 33 of the Constitution of Zambia.”

Muleya said there appeared to be so much fatigue in the civil and political arena in Zambia.

He concluded with a quote from American lawyer and writer Theodore Chalkin Sorenson who said that, “the good news to relieve all this gloom is that a democracy is self-correcting. The people are sovereign. Inept political leaders can be replaced. Foolish policies can be changed. Disastrous mistakes can be reversed.”

Meanwhile, ActionAid Zambia acting head of programmes and resource mobilisation Musonda Kabinga said: “we are hopeful that the deliberations will contribute towards the reform/review of identified archaic laws which will consequently lead to deepening democracy and support effective citizen participation in national affairs.”