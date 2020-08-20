Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: PF’s unfinished business

There is no doubt that we are all aware of the fact that day in and day out the Patriotic Front (PF) government continues to make all sorts of blunders. Some of these terrible mistakes are by and large voidable while others seem to be of a much greater magnitude. However, as responsible citizens and as conscious Zambians, it is a duty to our people that we remain vigilant and keep our eyes open. We cannot afford to lose sight or count of some of the catastrophic mistakes of this government, which need to be addressed and corrected sooner rather than later.

Among the many sins that the PF regime has committed against our people, there are those which are unforgivable regardless of what the circumstance may be. This government has unfinished business with our people, they have made grave mistakes for which we should hold them accountable for as long as they live. Let me state here and now without beating about the bush that some of the pressing issues that Zambians need answers for are as follows; the horrific gassing of innocent lives, 48 mysterious houses, the mukula tree saga and the corrupt purchase of 42 fire tenders.

The gassing of innocent citizens which took place over an extensive period of time across the nation has never been fully investigated by the state security wings. There has been no official position from the government as to what happened and who was responsible for such acts of terror among our people. This to me is an example of what I refer to as unfinished business of which the PF government owes us. We need an investigation and explanation of what exactly transpired. As far as we know, the suspects of these crimes who were arrested have all been released, and their charges dropped. So, then we must ask; was the gassing issue an act of state terror to make people live in fear so that they can run to the state for security? Or was the gassing issue an act of terror for the government to use as a pretext to blame certain individuals and then disqualify them from contesting elections next year? Or could it be that the gassing issue happened with completely no knowledge or blessing of the government, the police, the intelligence etc.? If so, then we can only agree that if the state was completely oblivious to everything concerning this issue, then that speaks volumes concerning the competence of our government and its ability to protect the citizenry. Therefore, such an assumption only leaves us with one logical conclusion which is that the police and the intelligence services in Zambia were completely complacent in their duty to keep us safe.

Another unfinished business which the Zambian state owes us an adequate investigation and explanation is the issue of the mysterious 48 houses. It is unthinkable to imagine that the investigative wings of the state, to this days, have never issued a comprehensive statement of facts as to whom these 48 houses belong. Even though the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has proclaimed that these houses were acquired by dubious means. In fact, I am reliably informed that the tenants in these houses actual live in so much fear as they have been instructed never to talk to the police or the ACC, to an extent that they cannot even disclose to whom they pay utility bills to. Despite anyone’s thoughts or feelings about this scandal, the Zambian people still need answers from their government as to who owns these 48 houses and why that person has never been arrested or charged with any crime, if these properties were obtained illegally or with stolen money.

It is very sad to see that there are a few individuals in power who are enriching themselves with stolen money, while most of our people are wallowing in extreme poverty. In fact, we can cite many case of corruption in this present administration which have never been taken seriously or prosecuted by the institutions responsible and that in itself is a shame.

Unfortunately, it seems like it has become business as usual under the PF government for high profile individuals to get involved in illegal activities because nothing is done about their criminal activities. We have not forgotten the infamous Mukula tree saga, to which we received no answer for the questions that people have been asking for a while now. We still would like to know; who was and has been trading in this illegal enterprise of exporting Mukula logs? And who pockets the money from depleting our God given natural treasures such as these trees? In an attempt to get answers from those who rule over us, to whom we have entrusted this responsibility of governing this nation, we would also want this government to investigate and explain all the issues and illegalities surrounding forest 27. Why is it that this forest 27, which has been gazetted by the Republican president, happens to be an area where only the rich and power have allocated plots to themselves? It will only be fair for the courts to grant Honorable William Harrington the judicial review he has been requesting for on this matter because clearly even a blind eye can see that there is absolute corruption in the way that these plots were allocated. There is a need for a tribunal to be established for thorough investigations, so that we as a nation can know the truth.

As earlier stated, the PF government has unfinished business with us the people. This means that before this regime is voted out of power, we need answers from them and we need each one of them to be held accountable for their actions. In the words of Julius Malema, the leader Economic Freedom Fighters in South Africa, we can safely say “We all have an appointment with destiny.” The day of reckoning will surely come for those who have abused their authority and stolen from our people. The people will never forget crimes such as the purchase of 42 fire tenders at the cost of 42 million US dollars using taxpayer’s money. No one can dispute that this deal too stinks of corruption, and that to this day the government of President Lungu has been complacent in answering questions with regards to whether the proper procurement procedures were followed in this transaction. To make matters worse, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been silent on cases which have probable causes for investigation. I would argue that all respectable institutions of government, including the media never to get tired or complacent in demanding answers from President Lungu and his administration on these and many other issues. Because asking for answers concerning all the allegations of corruption would be nothing but us doing a great service to our nation. We should all be anxiously engaged with consistency in pursing justice and fighting corruption.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com