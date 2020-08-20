Police arrest Socialist Party SG Musumali

SOCIALIST PARTY president Fred M’membe has demanded the immediate release of Dr Cosmas Musumali and his comrades without any charges of “conduct likely to disturb the peace” which don’t make sense legally or otherwise.

He condemned today’s the arrest of Dr Cosmas Musumali in Kafulafuta on the Copperbelt.

“The arrest of the General Secretary and first vice-resident of our party, Dr Cosmas Musumali, and his comrades in Kafulafuta on the Copperbelt this morning is unacceptable,” Dr M’membe said. “Our General Secretary has a duty to visit our party structures countrywide. Those in the ruling party are all over holding meetings without regard for any restrictions and with total impunity. And they are even boasting and mocking the opposition about it – being the only ones mobilising.”

He said there must be some fairness, justice and a level playing field “if our multiparty political dispensation is to make sense and give our people real political choices”.

“Otherwise, this will be like going into a boxing ring with your opponent’s hands tied behind his back. Can you really claim true victory in such unfair and unequal contest?” Dr M’membe asked. “For them there’s impunity in all they do. But they are making an enormous mistake by failing to see the consequences of their intolerant and unfair approach to multiparty politics. However, they shouldn’t forget that impunity is a hyena that has no ally or friend. The system that they thrive on to subvert multiparty democracy and political plurality in our country, the will of the people and equality before the law is the same system that will come for their necks tomorrow. We shouldn’t support any form of impunity; thrive in impunity; propagate impunity and grow impunity.”

He stressed that the PF government would not be “here” forever.

“Governments come and go. Even this President, no matter what he does, he will not be president forever,” said Dr M’membe. “We therefore demand the immediate release of Dr Musumali and his comrades without any charges of ‘conduct likely to disturb the peace’ which don’t make sense legally or otherwise.”