Police release Musumali, 29 others

POLICE in Kafulafuta have released Socialist Party general secretary Cosmas Musumali and 29 others.

According to the SP this evening, Dr Musumali and his comrades were arrested in the morning.

“Late this afternoon our General Secretary and First Vice-President Dr Cosmas Musumali and 29 other comrades who were arrested and detained with him in Kafulafuta on the Copperbelt were released,” reads the statement. “We welcome them all and the struggle continues unabated for a just, fair and humane Zambia. Aluta continua! Victoria acerta!”