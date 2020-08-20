Politics of name calling, insults and lies

Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council executive director Engwase Mwale says it’s high time that political parties focused on espousing their political ideologies as opposed to name calling and insults.
“What do these political parties and candidates stand for? Zambians are tired of politics of insults. It high time we had politics of issues,” says Mwale. “By sticking to issues we are hopeful that we can also arrest the increased incidences of political violence as political parties will be competing on ideas.”
When our politicians have nothing meaningful to say cling to name calling, insults and lies that have been told and rebuffed with facts, truth over and over again.
The amount of name calling, insults and lies they can resort and cling to is astounding.
Honest and integrity are slowly spinning down the drain in our politics.
What they don’t realise is that by spending too much time name calling, telling lies about, mudslinging their opponents, their own weaknesses are revealed in your own words. Lies, insults, name calling, mudslinging show that they themselves are not strong enough to make their own concerns and goals the forefront of their appeal to the Zambian voters.
The sad truth is they don’t have enough conviction about their own merits and truthfully compare themselves with those of their political opponents.
As a result, they have no option but to rely on name calling, insults and lies that often cross the line into defamation.
Sadly, despite all we might say against name calling, insults, lies, mudslinging, they will continue to rely on them like a drowning man tries to cling to straw.
But with this type of politics, which they seem to be experts in, they will unfortunately be causing more harm than good to an already unsteady system.
But why do these people resort to name calling, insults and lies whenever they are losing an argument?
What is the underlying psychology of name calling, insults and lies?
Chickens are famous for having a pecking order, in which the bottom chicken in the hierarchy is pecked by everyone else and the top chicken is not picked on by anyone. The chicken hierarchy is settled by physical aggression.
In a verbal society, such as the human one, physical aggression is less often used to settle issues of status: these are mostly deferred to verbal interactions. An insult can thus be interpreted as an attempt to reduce the social status of the recipient and raise the relative status of the insulter.
If that logic is correct, we can assume that insults are often motivated by anger surrounding issues of status insecurity. Many insults are reactive: they are responses to real or imagined slights from others.
We live in a period of extreme concern about how we are perceived by others.
The pecking-order logic of insults means that if the recipient is shamed, then the insulter rises in status relative to the victim: the insulter is the one doing the pecking rather than getting pecked. Not all insults are equal, of course: some pecks miss their mark and have no impact upon relative status.
