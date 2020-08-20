Rural discontent will be a real incentive for change – Chinsembu

PROFESSOR Kazhila Chinsembu believes next year’s general elections will be won and lost in rural Zambia.

He says rural discontent would be a real incentive for change of government.

Prof Chinsembu used to be an advisor to UPND founding president Anderson Mazoka.

He is also a former publicity secretary of the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU), and the author of the book titled ‘Green Medicines.’

He regretted that selective application of the public order Act and COVID-19 restrictions had put the UPND in the crosshairs of the ruling party.

“Ahead of the 2021 elections, a recalcitrant UPND should insist that it will not be a sitting duck in the crosshairs of its political arch-rival,” Chinsembu said, in a statement. “When seen against this backdrop, we could not be more delighted for Hakainde Hichilema’s recent trip to rural areas of Central Province. Going forward, UPND needs to re-energise and boost the party’s winning-campaign ecosystem in the rural areas of our country.”

He said after many decades of neglect, rural disgruntlement was now at an all-time high.

“The elections of 2021 will therefore be won and lost in rural Zambia. Rural discontent will be a real incentive for change,” Prof Chinsembu said, adding that Hichilema’s recent visit to Chibombo district was an important lynchpin in the UPND’s rapid rural appraisal or participatory rural appraisal of Central Province.

“It will help the UPND to incorporate the opinions of the rural people in the planning and management of development projects in rural Zambia.”

Prof Chinsembu said a rural crisis was unfolding right in front of Zambians’ eyes.

He said amid current COVID-19 lockdowns, such a crisis had taken on a new significance as rural schools lacked the digital infrastructure for online teaching and learning.

He said the digital divide would disadvantage the rural have-nots for many generations to come.

“Yet, beyond the veneer of political orotundity, the rural economy has completely lost its way. Social protection of rural folks is no longer a priority, and reports of abuse of the social cash transfer programme make very sad reading,” Prof Chinsembu said.

He explained that a deeper understanding of the challenges facing the rural have-nots could perhaps option citizens more feasible responses, than the past experiences.

“Any sensible Zambian should therefore thank HH for reaching out to the neglected rural have-nots,” Prof Chinsembu said. “Granted, rural reforms are a complex calculus, urban solutions to rural problems have failed, the village concept is moribund, and rural reconstruction is still a lost ball in the high weeds.”

He highlighted the two contrasting phenomena through which Zambia could interrogate its rural development strategy.

In the first model, Prof Chinsembu noted, “we should envision that rural areas are modernised, the rural folk in Zambia should benefit from the Internet of Things, the Internet of Everything. Indeed, the Internet can become a great incentive for go-back-to-the-land.”

He said in the wake of the modernisation of rural societies, “our initial prognosis is that a multipronged rural reconstruction programme should generally embrace the following core pillars: provide decent housing, electricity, clean water, health facilities, schools, durable roads and bridges; promote eco-friendly agriculture; and increase penetration of ICTs.”

Prof Chinsembu said Zambia should promote out-grower schemes or contract farming, especially for new export crops including Hibiscus (mutete, sindambi), now an important high-value nutraceutical outside Africa, especially in Europe and the US.

“Specifically, we should seek to empower rural people as the main custodians of food security. We should enable rural populations to become major agricultural entrepreneurs by facilitating their access to land, credit, inputs, extension and training services, new technologies, on-farm storage facilities, and markets,” Prof Chinsembu stated. “We should also promote rural co-operatives and establish agro-processing industries; and transform existing villages into multi-purpose economic zones in order to support sustainable rural socio-economic development.”

He said rural forests were to Zambia what oil was to Saudi Arabia.

Prof Chinsembu said the business of forest products, including wood, honey and medicinal plants, was a going-concern in rural Zambia.

“Eco-tourism can help our rural people earn cool cash,” he said. “In the second approach, we should presuppose that because knowledge systems are competitive, the long-term goal of the neo-colonial educational project is that African indigenous knowledge should be wiped out completely, that Zambian indigenous knowledge should be peripheral to our development.”

He argued that reforms anchored on modernisation have largely failed to put the kibosh on rural poverty.

Prof Chinsembu said in people’s delirium for modernisation of rural life, “we should decolonise rural reforms.”

“An indigenous knowledge-based rural reconstruction programme can facilitate participatory development processes, foster socio-economic resilience of rural communities, and enhance the comparative advantage of our rural communities,” he said. “Along this trajectory, local and international development agencies should tap into the rich vein of indigenous knowledge of our rural communities.”

Prof Chinsembu said even the World Bank now recognised that indigenous knowledge was the social capital of the rural poor, and that mobilisation of the rural peoples’ indigenous knowledge was as important as the mobilisation of financial capital and other resources for wealth creation and poverty reduction.

He said peri-pheralisation of people’s indigenous knowledge had mirrored the underdevelopment of “our rural areas”.

“My view is that there has to be a tectonic shift in our rural development agenda. We need a paradigm shift in the way we redesign reforms for rural areas, and our people’s indigenous knowledge must come back to the centre of the rural development discourse,” he said. “Indigenous knowledge should form the wider lens through which we view development, especially in rural areas. For example, indigenous knowledge can power new farmer-to-pharma industries and patents in rural areas.”

Prof Chinsembu said improve life in rural areas, “we cannot, and we must not think like cowards.”

He said life shall only improve when political will and bold thinking were directed at the toughest problems in rural areas.

“Although rural reforms have been perforated by historical and contemporary complexities, the rural reforms should prioritise both modernisation and indigenous knowledge based approaches. Socio-economic outcomes from the two models are not mutually exclusive,” said Prof Chinsembu.

“Integrated together, both approaches can be a huge win for rural reforms in Zambia.”