Unity Finance rebrands to UNIFI

UNITY Finance has rebranded to “UNIFI”.

In a statement, Lillian Bwalya, the company’s chief operations officer, stated that Unity Finance had been making life easy for its clients since 2006 by offering simple and quick financial solutions.

She stated that with over 25 branches across the country, the financial institution was a trusted lender in Zambia and like its long-standing clients had come a long way over the years.

“The company has announced a new name, Unifi, a simpler, easier version of Unity Finance in its aim to bring to life its ethos of offering simpler, easier financial solutions,” Bwalya said.

She further stated that in its years of operation, Unity Finance had continued to improve its service delivery with technological adaptations and branch expansion across the country.

Bwalya stated that with various developments, Unity Finance had recognised the need to refresh the Unity Finance brand with a new look and an easier name.

“As a service provider, we value the names of our customers and believe that all great relationships begin with a name. Furthermore, in our promise to make life easier for the people in the communities we operate from, we would like to adapt with the times and evolve with our customers with a fresh look,” she stated.

Bwalya stated that while the company had adopted a new look and name, the quality of its services remain the same with newly improved additions such as loan repayments via Pep Stores.

“You will still be welcomed by the same familiar faces at our branches. We are still the same company you know and trust, and we are still committed to offering loans that are affordable, quick and simple. We are still making life easy,” Bwalya stated.

“As the company welcomes the new look and name, its existing and prospective customers are encouraged to continue using the UniApp, a mobile app that gives clients convenient access to Unity Finance services 24/7 and from anywhere making life much easier for thousands of Zambians.”