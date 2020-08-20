UPND urges opposition to back one candidate in upcoming elections

LET’S have one candidate against the PF in the upcoming parliamentary by-elections, UPND presidential campaign committee leader John Chidyaka has urged opposition parties.

In an interview, Chidyaka said the example set in Roan Constituency last year should be replicated in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe.

“If all political parties play this way (alliance) that would be good. I appeal to the alliance members to take one stance over the opposition parliamentary candidate in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe. We did it in Roan and we can do it in these two by-elections,” he said.

Chidyaka said the UPND was currently adhering to the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation guidelines on COVID-19 which he said the PF was flouting with impunity.

“The PF is using COVID-19 to rig the recently held local government by-elections and they will use the same in Kasama and Mwansabombwe because they will go ahead and hold huge rallies but will stop us, giving coronavirus as an excuse. They will use all other means of tactics to ensure that we don’t reach our electorate as they did in Chilubi,” he said. “We as UPND are respecting the COVID-19 guidelines, we are saving Zambians who are our voters. If we go out like the PF are doing, we will be putting Zambians in danger.”

Chidyaka said the UPND has suffered a lot at the hands of the PF.

“A lot of fireworks have been fired at us and they will not stop. Zambians are suffering untold miseries as we have high unemployment rates among the youths, high poverty levels and yet the PF members from top to bottom continue to steal and engage in all sorts of corruption. Nepotism is at its highest,” said Chidyaka.

The Mwansabombwe and Lukashya by-elections follow the deaths last month of members of parliament Rodgers Mwewa and Mwenya Munkonge respectively.