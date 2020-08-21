COVID-19 has exposed some pupils to social ills – Panos

PANOS Institute Southern Africa says the prolonged time that some children have spent out of school due to COVID-19 has not only slowed down their academic progress, but also exposed them to social ills such as domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

Executive director Vusumuzi Sifile said the COVID-19 pandemic had been a huge blow to the education sector, as many children had gone for months without being in school.

Sifile said inasmuch as some children were learning online and remotely, many did not have access to those platforms for remote learning.

“That means their enjoyment of the right to education is being negatively affected. Even for those children accessing classes online or remotely, the quality has been compromised. The prolonged time that some children have spent out of school has not only slowed down their academic progress, but in most cases also exposed them to social ills such as domestic violence and other forms of abuse,” he said. “The departure from children’s normal routine may also have far reaching negative effects on their mental and physical developments, as they are mostly confined at home in most cases without access to recreational and leisure facilities.”

Sifile said while commending the government for the measures put in place to cushion learners and their teachers, the current situation was an eye-opener on the need for increased investment in the education sector.

He said there was need for increased funding for the education sector so that more children could access education during and after the COVID-19 era.

Sifile said there was need to for authorities to engage other stakeholders, including parents and teachers, to explore how best the long-term impact of the long layoff could be mitigated.

He said this must include ensuring that those learners from examination classes who were currently attending lessons were adequately supplied with the necessary accessories such as face masks and hand washing facilities, and are supported to adhere to the public health guidelines shared by the health authorities.

“Another challenge is that the remote learning platforms are mostly accessible to children in urban schools. This means, while some children in urban schools are progressing, their peers in rural and some peri-urban schools are being left behind. There is need to address this situation, so that we rein in the high levels of inequality,” Sifile said.

He said COVID-19 had also disturbed the regular incomes for many parents and guardians.

“That means some parents with children in examination classes may struggle to support the learners to prepare for exams. And of course there is also another side of the coin, where some private schools are also struggling to pay teachers’ salaries, and that has been affected by the reduced number of parents who have paid fees,” Sifile said.

“We encourage the media to highlight the different challenges that children are facing as a result of their prolonged absence from school, and provide a platform for different stakeholders to discuss way of handling the situation, protecting and advancing the interests of children,” he said.

Sifile said everyone had a responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We must play our part by masking up, regularly washing hands and observing social distancing. The media, both print and electronic, has done a commendable job in terms of not only raising awareness about this global public health emergency, but also providing public awareness on how all of us can play a part to prevent the situation from deteriorating. We commend media practitioners for this exceptional job, and encourage them to continue producing content which will trigger actions and responses by both citizens and decision makers,” said Sifile.