Only a revolution can give Zambia a second chance, says Mfula

FORMER PF media director Chanda Mfula says only a revolution can give Zambia a second chance.

In a statement yesterday, Mfula, a doctorate student in Media Studies, Journalism and Democracy at University of Sussex, noted that very few people within Zambia’s political landscape have the conviction and courage to admit that the country has no chance of coming out of its decadent state unless citizens confront and dismantle the enslaving shackles of capital.

He said many politicians and so-called intellectuals want to argue from their comfort zones and deluding themselves and the people that “a change of government is all we need to transform the country.”

“They do not want to confront the tough questions which may upset their little comfort zones. The comfort zones from which most of the people are secluded. They want to claim to speak for the people, yet they are not prepared to sacrifice their positions of comfort to create an egalitarian society in which such comfort is shared by all,” Mfula said.

He further noted that politicians and intellectuals would not do more than what their personal comfort could permit.

“We have changed governments already and that has not changed much for the country. Yes, the current government must go, like yesterday, but the replacement should be more than just new faces in the old positions,” Mfula said.

He said the entire structure and system of governance as well as ideological framework must change.

Mfula said this change would come from a leadership that is prepared to abandon their comfortable enclaves and unite with the people in fighting a new war in a new way.

“A new and different war against oppression, injustice and inequality. This is the revolution on which all our hopes and dreams as a country are hinged! It can only be led by those who are convinced beyond their personal comfort,” said Mfula.