Social injustice a larger virus -Pope Francis

POPE Francis has urged the world to cure what he terms a larger virus in the form of social injustice.

Addressing the general audience of the Library of the Apostolic Palace, the Pope said the world should not come out of the coronavirus pandemic with the same injustices against the poor.

“The pandemic has exposed the plight of the poor and the great inequality that reigns in the world. And the virus, while it does not distinguish between people, has found, in its devastating path, great inequalities and discrimination. And it has exacerbated them,” he said Wednesday. “The response to the pandemic is therefore dual. On the one hand, it is essential to find a cure for this small but terrible virus, which has brought the whole world to its knees. On the other, we must also cure a larger virus, that of social injustice, inequality of opportunity, marginalisation, and the lack of protection for the weakest.”

Pope Francis said while the world needed a dual response to the pandemic, the plight of the poor was non-negotiable.

He cited the humble life of Jesus Christ as the best example for every Christian.

“In this dual response for healing there is a choice that, according to the Gospel, cannot be lacking: the preferential option for the poor. And this is not a political option; nor is it an ideological option, a party option, no. The preferential option for the poor is at the centre of the Gospel,” Pope Francis said. “We are all worried about the social consequences of the pandemic. All of us. Many people want to return to normality and resume economic activities. Certainly, but this ‘normality’ should not include social injustices and the degradation of the environment. The pandemic is a crisis, and we do not emerge from a crisis the same as before: either we come out of it better, or we come out of it worse. We must come out of it better, to counter social injustice and environmental damage.”

He said the world had an opportunity to build something different.

“Today we have an opportunity to build something different. For example, we can nurture an economy of the integral development of the poor, and not of providing assistance. By this I do not wish to condemn assistance: aid is important. I am thinking of the voluntary sector, which is one of the best structures of the Italian Church,” Pope Francis said. “Yes, aid does this, but we must go beyond this, to resolve the problems that lead us to provide aid. An economy that does not resort to remedies that in fact poison society, such as profits not linked to the creation of dignified jobs…The preferential option for the poor, this ethical-social need that comes from God’s love inspires us to conceive of and design an economy where people, and especially the poorest, are at the centre.”

Pope Francis said no nation should own the vaccine that will be discovered against the coronavirus.

He said it would also be a scandal if most of the help went to helping industries instead of the poor.

“And it also encourages us to plan the treatment of viruses by prioritising those who are most in need. It would be sad if, for the vaccine for COVID-19, priority were to be given to the richest! It would be sad if this vaccine were to become the property of this nation or another, rather than universal and for all,” said Pope Francis. “And what a scandal it would be if all the economic assistance we are observing – most of it with public money – were to focus on rescuing those industries that do not contribute to the inclusion of the excluded, the promotion of the least, the common good or the care of creation! There are criteria for choosing which industries should be helped: those which contribute to the inclusion of the excluded, to the promotion of the last, to the common good and the care of creation.”