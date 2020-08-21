UPND asks court to strike out K520,000 Prospect Tech suit for irregularity

THE UPND says it stands to suffer embarrassment if the matter in which a Lusaka businessman and a company have sued it for non-payment of K520,000 is not dismissed.

The party through its secretary general Stephen Katuka has asked the Lusaka High Court to strike out the case for irregularity as it lacks a cause of action.

In this matter, Prince Siame and Prospect Tech Limited have dragged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and three others to court demanding payment of K520,000 for printing services of 200,000 tickets for the national card renewal exercise at the instance of the UPND.

Siame and Prospect Tech Limited have sued UPND secretary general Katuka, Miriam Masando (organising commitee chairperson for card renewal), Hichilema and United Party for National Development registered trustees seeking an order that the UPND be declared bankrupt and that the party be dissolved and deregistered for allegedly failing to pay its debt amounting to K520,000.

According to a statement of claim filed by Lusaka lawyer Tutwa Ngulube on behalf of the complainants, by a written agreement made between the plaintiffs and the defendants represented by Masando dated March 16, 2017, the defendants contracted Siame and Prospect Tech Limited to print 200,000 tickets for the national card renewal exercise at the cost of K2 per ticket.

The complainants said the amount agreed on was K400,000 and after the execution of the said agreement, Siame printed 200,000 tickets.

Siame stated that the defendants further requested for 50,000 cards on a gratuitous whooping known as ‘mbasela’.

He claimed that Hichilema and his co-defendants pegged the tickets for sale at K1,000, K50 and K30 respectively.

“The plaintiff shall aver that despite the several follow-ups to the defendants at their secretariat, the defendants have neglected to honour the agreement to pay. The plaintiffs shall aver that despite several assurances that they will settle the indebtedness, the defendants have lamentably failed to honour the payment,” they stated.

The plaintiffs had also asked the court to compel the UPND to pay the money owed to them for not filing defence in the matter.

But an affidavit in support of summons to set aside originating process for irregularity said the defendants have not been served with process in the matter and that none of them has ever refused to acknowledge receipt of originating, contrary to what is alleged by Joe Sakala, a legal intern at Tutwa Ngulube and Company.

Katuka said the originating process is defective as it does not disclose a cause of action against Hichilema, himself, Masando and UPND registered trustees.

“Pleadings in this matter are defective and must be struck off insofar as they seek to liquidate the UPND,” Katuka said. “The writ of summons filed in this matter is irregular in material particulars as Masando’s full address has not been endorsed in the writ of summons in terms of the amended High Court Rules.”

Katuka stated that on August 7, 2020, a search was conducted with Patents and Companies Registration Agency which revealed that Prospect Tech Limited’s address is at Plot No.7 Morton House, Lusaka postal address being P.O Box 100, town area and electronic address prostpecttechltd@gmail. com.

He further stated that the case was fit and proper for the court to strike out the originating process for irregularity.

“In the alternative unless the action is struck out, the defendants will be embarrassed and cannot therefore enter defence,” Katuka said.

He added that no prejudice would be occasioned to Siame and his company by an order striking out the matter and conversely the interest of justice will be served.