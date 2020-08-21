Youth empowerment initiatives, last-ditch effort of the sinking boat

It is very clear that the Patriotic Front (PF) party has come to realise that the urban and youth vote will not be tenable in 2021.

In trying to salvage the situation, the PF government and President Edgar Lungu are frantically launching youth empowerment projects. Last month, the Vice-President, madam Inonge Wina launched a K30 million empowerment fund for musicians. We are told that this fund will be accessed by musicians after forming co-operatives. Before even one musician could access the money from this fund, President Lungu on 15th August 2020 launched a K 490 million youth empowerment on the Copperbelt. It is amazing that in the midst of a depleted treasury and battered economy, the PF government is coming up with gigantic youth empowerment funds.

I am surprised that Zambian youths who have for long been neglected by the PF government are now a centre of attention. Today, the youths of Zambia and the Copperbelt Province in particular have become very important to the PF party and President Lungu. Is the PF really interested in empowering the youth or just hoodwinking them so that during the 2021 poll they will support it? I strongly feel that the so-called youth empowerment fund on the Copperbelt is a PF election gimmick. I also think that the project may not be implemented; no youth on the Copperbelt will receive the money.

It is shocking that all of a sudden the PF government has the money to give youths when retirees have not been paid. Further, I am wondering if these empowerment funds were budgeted for in the 2020 budget. I have tried to check online for the 2020 yellow book from parliament and government departments’ websites but could not find any; I wanted to verify if such projects were budgeted for. The country may later learn that these empowerment funds were not budgeted for and the PF government printed money or got money from other sectors to try and please the youths.

The PF knows that Copperbelt Province has shifted to the opposition political parties such as the United Party for National Development (UPND), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Democratic Party (DP). As I submitted in the previous article on PF’s loss of urban votes, many people in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces have been enraged by PF government’s failure to attend to electricity load-shedding, joblessness, corruption, tribalism and poor performance of the economy.

The youths are the hardest hit by PF’s incompetence and maladministration; they cannot find jobs or business opportunities after leaving colleges and universities. As a result, they want to change government; they have turned to the opposition hoping that these parties can have better plans to solve the economic problems the country is facing. In this regard, PF’s internal intelligence has pointed to the fact that Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces are no longer PF strongholds. The opposition have penetrated these provinces.

By targeting to empower 150,000 youths on the Copperbelt, PF is hoping to get 150,000 votes that have gone to the opposition political parties. These are not genuine youth empowerment programmes but PF self-preservation schemes ahead of the 2021 elections. I am sorry, these schemes will not help PF because the damage the ruling party has caused to the economy and country is too big to be managed by simply giving money to the youths.

I wish further to submit that giving money to a few youths will not restore the economy on its growth path. Smearing some money on the faces of few Zambian youths will not produce the desired economic empowerment because the economy is badly battered to support even the economic activities that the youth may wish to engage in. As a government, the PF should first attend to economic fundamentals that have gone terribly wrong.

To those few Zambian youths who seem to be excited about the pronouncements from the PF government, I would like to advise them to wait until they receive the money. PF is good at lying to the people of Zambia. PF in my opinion can be likened to Chengabupele uwalaile imfumu umusengele wa cela. Chenga bupele is a person in Bemba proverb who was a pathological liar such that he even promised to buy a metal bed for the king, but never fulfilled the promise.

For all these years, the PF government has never cared about the youths, and now that the elections are around the corner, it wants to play good to them. The youth should reject such manipulation and show PF that they want a government that grows the economy, not one that gives handouts.

In conclusion, I just want to urge the Zambian youths and musicians not to be blindfolded by PF’s cosmetic empowerment funds. Let them look at the bigger picture; PF has failed to run the economy, therefore, even the economic activities that you wish to start with the said empowerment fund will not be successful if PF remains in power in 2021. As a youth and musician, get the money and vote PF out of office in 2021. Put in a government that will grow the economy so that jobs are created for you and your entrepreneurial skills pay dividends.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science. Send comment to: tuesdaybwalya1@gmail.com