Beyond the Obvious: Land encroachment: stories of our times

ILLEGAL LAND allocation, encroachment of other people’s land by cadres and squatting by people without legal papers are some of the nasty stories that continue to crop up every other time in our national media and other news platforms. One would think that Zambia is so small that people should be fighting over pieces of land; some even going to the extent of grabbing land from the dead. That’s what we heard recently: that some political party cadres have encroached on Kantolomba and Mitengo cemeteries in Ndola.

It appears that we all seem to have village mentalities where we do not need to have title deed to land, because our chiefs just used to demarcate land according to clans and family units. If this were so, it means that we are very slow to learn and adapt. But we all know that times have changed, and we need to change and adapt as well.

But land wrangle stories remain unchanged and no lasting solution seems to be at hand. But it does not mean that we have no answers. Answers are there but those to who it’s in their power to bring sanity to land management in Zambia have gone to sleep. And sleeping on duty is very dangerous.

Now, what makes it even laughable is that when you hear stories of illegal land allocation, the culprits or squatters or whatever we may call them, would even produce pieces of paper from some people in authority purporting that they are entitled to the disputed land. To make it even more baffling is the fact that these people are allowed to build and spend their hard earned money, only to have their structures pulled down in the cover of the night. Is this not crazy? It’s crazy indeed because government knows what needs to be done, but they choose not to do anything about it because it gives them political leverage.

For your information, many of our settlements today start as squatter compounds, and when election time comes, politicians will ‘regularise’ these settlements and gain political mileage out of what is seen as a good gesture from politicians. That’s why you find that most of these settlements are unplanned; lack basic infrastructure and houses are substandard because residents just build anyhow, without regard to proper construction and architectural standards.

The reason land comedy wrangles continue to make headlines is because we do not have proper records at the councils. Show me one local authority which has a current map or layout of their district, then perhaps I’d change my perception about our leaders. Then also I’d question the sanity of those encroaching graveyards.

But pardon me if I say our local authorities don’t even know who is building at what place or who stays at what plot number. The sale of plots from one person to another is yet another hassle in which some people have even lost huge sums of money. And this is because our land management is a sham.

But is there hope for improvement? Of course. Zambia is so big that we all can have a hectare each and still have enough land for wildlife. Government needs to do a land audit and come up with a long term programme to empower local authorities to set aside residential and commercial plots for interested individuals and companies. These areas should be fully serviced and roads well marked. I’m aware of the financial constrains that the government and local authorities have, but I’m equally aware that prospective developers pay service charges to the council and hence they deserve these services and infrastructure.

Stiffening penalties for illegal land allocation and encroachment is another way of bringing sanity to our towns.

As we go to elections next year, aspiring candidates should put land management as part of their priority subject, or else any party that wins next year’s elections will still be haunted by the same embarrassing stories of land wrangles that have become part of our daily bread.

