It’s not necessarily the public order Act that is bad

We often wonder whether we do not rest our hopes too much upon constitutions, upon laws and upon courts. We think these are false hopes.
And Antoneill Mutentwa has a point when he says that with protected and brave law enforcers, the public order Act, even in its current form, can still be ideal.
Mutentwa is a former Copperbelt Province police commanding officer and a former commissioner of police in charge of human resource, at Force Headquarters and now lectures at the University of Haifa in Israel, where he teaches risk management.
Reflecting on the public order Act, Mutentwa said the Act was beneficial for politicians in the government.
“Each time there is violence, get it from me, the most-stubborn are always the ruling party. It is very easy for the police to arrest the opposition but difficult to arrest [those in] the ruling party. The people who cause problems are always those in the ruling party. It was the same under UNIP, it was the same under MMD and now we have the Patriotic Front,” says Mutentwa. “The public order Act, as far as I’m concerned, even in the way it is, if it has brave police officers, it can work. There is just a lot of interference! Not everyone is courageous. From an insider point of view, I’ll tell you that no matter how much we are going to revise the public order Act, as long as there is no protection of the [police] officers, it will remain the same. When politicians were on the other side, they would pledge to revise the public order Act. But as soon as they cross, it’s a tool for them. When it suits them, it must stay for perpetuity of power! So, to me even the way it is, if only we can have a system that protects the law enforcers, it’s okay. I was there and they (politicians in the government) will phone and tell you ‘can you cancel that.’ It happens and those inside [the police] will not agree but I’m outside. I was up there! So, for me the biggest challenge we have is that we need the protection of the law enforcers. Maybe if we had an IG (Inspector General of Police) not appointed by the President but other institutions…But in Africa the President is just too powerful. So, yes let us push for reviews and so forth, which is good. We need to respect the Constitution. Yes, the law needs to be improved but even what is good at the moment is not being respected. So, politicians themselves should be consistent; what is bad now should also become bad when they get into power.”
Indeed, as it is said liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it; no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it. What is this liberty that must lie in the hearts of men and women? It is not the ruthless, the unbridled will; it is not the freedom to do as one likes. That is the denial of liberty and leads straight to its overthrow. A society in which men and women recognise no check on their freedom soon becomes a society where freedom is the possession of only a savage few — as we have learned to our sorrow.
And the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias; the spirit of liberty remembers that not even a sparrow falls to earth unheeded; the spirit of liberty is the spirit of Him who, more than two thousand years ago, taught mankind that lesson it has never learned, but has never quite forgotten; that there may be a kingdom where the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest.
